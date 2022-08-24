Read full article on original website
Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’
Jenny McCarthy was noticeably absent when A&E unveiled its shocking documentary, "Secrets of Playboy," earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why. Alexandra Dean’s 10-part docuseries aimed to look at the brand’s complicated legacy and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. It features new interviews with numerous members of the magazine publisher's staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars': report
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is reportedly making his "Dancing with the Stars" debut. According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, will be one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only announced contestants to be joining the upcoming season.
Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and more stars who've changed their ink after breakups
Forgetting their exes: it looks like some ink and relationships may not last forever. Four days after Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, the "Rocky" star covered up a large tattoo – a tribute to his partner – with an illustration of his bullmastiff, Butkus. Meanwhile, after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton split in 2002, the actress removed his name from her upper left arm, but kept the dragon that was beneath it.
JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'
It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.
Black Dahlia murder: How an unsolved 1947 slaying and dark secrets compelled one woman to face 'family trauma'
WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Rasha Pecoraro and Yvette Gentile are hoping to heal after their family has been plagued with tragedy for decades. Over the summer, the sisters launched a weekly podcast titled "Facing Evil," where they share true-crime stories while delving into topics of wellness after enduring trauma. They previously teamed up in 2019 for "Root of Evil," a podcast that explored their dark family history involving The Black Dahlia, one of the most infamous unsolved cases in America.
California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert
California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
