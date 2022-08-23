ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

DeLand mayoral race general election-bound; residents also reelect incumbents, Reed to Seat 4

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFQYn_0hShsV0e00

The race for mayor of DeLand heads to the general election in November with none of the three candidates taking it outright.

Chris Cloudman, 44, and Reggie Williams, 71, will face off on Nov. 8.

Current longtime Mayor Bob Apgar didn't run for reelection.

More: Florida primary election 2022: See results from Volusia, Flagler County voting

Listen: Get the latest on all things political with the Inside Florida Politics podcast

Cloudman, a current city commissioner, received nearly 47% of the 8,061 votes cast. Williams received about 33%.

Buz Nesbit, 66, received about 19.7%.

The DeLand mayor chairs City Commission meetings and serves as a figurehead. The term is four years with an annual salary of $16,302.

DeLand residents Tuesday night also reelected Jessica Davis and Kevin Reid to their commission seats.

Daniel Reed was elected to Seat 4.

Commissioners are elected citywide and serve four-year terms. They receive an annual salary of $11,601 and change.

Those elected Tuesday will be sworn in after the general election.

Jessica Davis reelected to Seat 3 on DeLand commission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teFN4_0hShsV0e00

Incumbent Davis beat out newcomer Deirdre Perry with about 76.4% of the 7,448 votes cast.

Davis, 38, a middle school teacher with Volusia County Schools, became the first Black woman elected to the commission in 2014; she ran unopposed in 2018.

Daniel Reed elected to Seat 4 on DeLand commission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuJHp_0hShsV0e00

Daniel Reed bested Troy Bradley with nearly 56% of the 7,690 votes cast.

Reed, 48, is a small business owner and the current president of ACED (Arts, Cultural and Entertainment District) DeLand.

Kevin Reid elected to Seat 5 on DeLand commission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O55bi_0hShsV0e00

Incumbent Reid beat out newcomer Matthew Johnson with nearly 65% of the 7,534 votes cast.

Reid, 39, an accounting manager with Brown & Brown Inc., was first elected to the commission in 2018.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand mayoral race general election-bound; residents also reelect incumbents, Reed to Seat 4

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Becker wins Apopka Seat #3 special election

Kyle Becker, a former commissioner who just 167 days ago lost a mayoral election, bounced back today with a resounding victory over political newcomer Lynetta Johnson to return to the Apopka City Council. Becker received 4,682 votes (58.41%) to Johnson's 3,334 (41.59%). He will be sworn in and occupy Seat #3 in November.
APOPKA, FL
askflagler.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Deland, FL
Government
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Government
flaglerlive.com

County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift

In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Davis
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Incumbent#Election Local#City Commission
askflagler.com

Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington; Mullins Concedes Race

Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington’s win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. “Voters have spoken and time to move forward,” Mullins said. “It has...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

One of the 'good people' is taking a break in Daytona Beach Shores

Years ago, a young pastor and his family arrived at Westminster-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach Shores. At the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Sumner will give his last sermon at the church. He is retiring Sept. 1, the exact date of his 37th anniversary serving the church and the community beyond, from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hometownnewsvolusia.com

DSC hosts ceremony for new Deltona building

Daytona State College kicked off construction of a new multi-disciplinary classroom and laboratory building with a groundbreaking ceremony on its Deltona Campus Aug. 17. The facility, scheduled to open in Spring 2024, will be home to the college’s nursing, sonography and high-tech CNC Machining programs, supporting up to 120 nursing students, up to 40 CNC training students and up to 100 students in a new sonography program.
DELTONA, FL
sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy