DeLand mayoral race general election-bound; residents also reelect incumbents, Reed to Seat 4

The race for mayor of DeLand heads to the general election in November with none of the three candidates taking it outright.

Chris Cloudman, 44, and Reggie Williams, 71, will face off on Nov. 8.

Current longtime Mayor Bob Apgar didn't run for reelection.

Cloudman, a current city commissioner, received nearly 47% of the 8,061 votes cast. Williams received about 33%.

Buz Nesbit, 66, received about 19.7%.

The DeLand mayor chairs City Commission meetings and serves as a figurehead. The term is four years with an annual salary of $16,302.

DeLand residents Tuesday night also reelected Jessica Davis and Kevin Reid to their commission seats.

Daniel Reed was elected to Seat 4.

Commissioners are elected citywide and serve four-year terms. They receive an annual salary of $11,601 and change.

Those elected Tuesday will be sworn in after the general election.

Jessica Davis reelected to Seat 3 on DeLand commission

Incumbent Davis beat out newcomer Deirdre Perry with about 76.4% of the 7,448 votes cast.

Davis, 38, a middle school teacher with Volusia County Schools, became the first Black woman elected to the commission in 2014; she ran unopposed in 2018.

Daniel Reed elected to Seat 4 on DeLand commission

Daniel Reed bested Troy Bradley with nearly 56% of the 7,690 votes cast.

Reed, 48, is a small business owner and the current president of ACED (Arts, Cultural and Entertainment District) DeLand.

Kevin Reid elected to Seat 5 on DeLand commission

Incumbent Reid beat out newcomer Matthew Johnson with nearly 65% of the 7,534 votes cast.

Reid, 39, an accounting manager with Brown & Brown Inc., was first elected to the commission in 2018.

