Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Irene Catherine Pfaff
Irene C. Pfaff, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Aug. 17, 2022, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Jacket tennis sweeps home triangular
The defending Mississippi 8 Conference and Section 7AA semifinalist Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket girls tennis team got its season off on the right foot, sweeping both Anoka and Duluth Denfeld 7-0 during the team’s season-opening home triangular on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to head coach Thea Lowman, these initial non-conference matches...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cambridge woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case
A Cambridge woman, Tabitha Sue Sigler, 22, was recently sentenced in the death of 45-year-old Minnesota Air National Guardsman David Greiner. On May 14, 2021, Sigler was traveling southbound on I-35 near Hinckley when the 2005 Mitubishi Endeavor she was driving crossed the median and hit Greiner’s 2017 Kia Sportage head-on. A witness driving three cars behind Greiner’s vehicle reported that Sigler’s vehicle was observed driving over the median, flying up into the air and rolling.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Katherine Willmert, Earns PACESETTER GOLD Award
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Katherine Willmert, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted CENTURY 21® Pacesetter Gold Award. The Pacesetter Gold Award is bestowed to sales affiliates on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Plane experiences engine trouble, lands in cornfield
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday that indicated that a plane had landed in a cornfield. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, at 8:02 p.m., it received information of a plane that was believed to be having engine problems and had crash-landed in a field in the 400 block of 309th Avenue NW in Bradford Township.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
North Branch School News: Thank you for choosing North Branch Area Public Schools!
To all the families returning to North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) for the 2022-23 school year, and to the many families who have placed their trust in NBAPS for the first time, thank you for choosing NBAPS!. Last year, we experienced our first year of growing enrollment in over...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Highway 95 to close for railroad intersection repairs
Those who travel on Highway 95 through Cambridge should plan for short-term delays and a detour as crews close and repair the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing, west of Highway 65, between Buchanan Street and Cleveland Street the week of Aug. 29. Crews will prepare work areas near the...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cambridge Library cleaning up and drying out after rain floods building
It isn’t unusual for parts of downtown Cambridge to fall victim to street flooding during heavier rains. In particular, North Main Street near GTI Theater and Steve’s Tire, along with Highway 95 just west of the railroad tracks are traditionally vulnerable to such deluges. After receiving what was commonly reported as five inches of rain in under two hours, however, other areas of the city also found themselves having to clean up last Wednesday, Aug. 17. One of the specific areas of note was the two-year-old Cambridge Public Library.
Comments / 0