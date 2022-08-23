It isn’t unusual for parts of downtown Cambridge to fall victim to street flooding during heavier rains. In particular, North Main Street near GTI Theater and Steve’s Tire, along with Highway 95 just west of the railroad tracks are traditionally vulnerable to such deluges. After receiving what was commonly reported as five inches of rain in under two hours, however, other areas of the city also found themselves having to clean up last Wednesday, Aug. 17. One of the specific areas of note was the two-year-old Cambridge Public Library.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO