Memphis, TN

aseaofblue.com

Jordan Dingle may be a secret weapon in the tight end room

Being ranked AP preseason top 25 for the first time since 1978, the Kentucky Wildcats are entering this season with high expectations. Given those high expectations, Mark Stoops and Co will attempt to take another big step for the program. Of course, it will ultimately be up to how the...
LEXINGTON, KY
hhsjournalism.com

Highlands falls in opening game to South Warren 49-14

As the sun sets on a hot day, the breeze is blowing and the fans are anxiously anticipating the next play of the game, it’s the fourth quarter with just minutes to spare, and as the ball is caught in the endzone the crowd goes wild, cowbells are ringing throughout the stadium. Everyone in the stands collectively cheers as the players themselves celebrate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Golf.com

What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)

Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

LIST | Events, discounts on 901 Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is right around the corner!. It's the unofficial holiday that celebrates all things Memphis. Here's what you can do to celebrate. Choose901's 901 Day Party: 5-11 p.m. at The Ravine in the Edge District. 901 Day Grizz Bash: The Grizzlies will host a party...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wcluradio.com

Worldwide Technologies LLC to expand with new $1.2 million facility in Glasgow

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing sector as Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, will invest over $1.2 million and create 16 quality jobs with a new facility in Glasgow. “One reason we are experiencing unprecedented economic...
GLASGOW, KY
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN

