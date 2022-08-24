ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs open football season against Pennsylvania power

Time will tell if the Crestview football team makes the playoffs and a deep run towards a state championship. If the Bulldogs make such a run it’s safe to say that Friday night’s season opener was a perfect stepping stone to start the season. Crestview will be in Orlando on Friday to take on Ridley, Penn., in what should be a major test.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
floridahsfootball.com

FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 18 Apopka Blue Darters team preview

2021 Record: 13-2 Key Athletes: DE Kaven Call, Sr; TE Antonio Ferguson, Sr; OT Tai Ray, Sr; DL Malik Nicholson, Sr; CB Jordan Wright, Sr; TE Bryce Harrison, Sr; RB Keyondray Jones, Sr; S Antwone Robinson, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. Fri. 8/26 (Week 1) –...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaescape.com

Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
CLERMONT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Aug 27-Sept 2

Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Central Florida’s food community, and while many restaurants are highlighted in the current issue of Edible Orlando, it’s also important to recognize the family farmers. Zellwood sweet corn, celery, grass-fed beef, veggies, eggs, and OJ are coming from hard-working families in and around the area.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)

Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy