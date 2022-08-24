Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin retires from football, takes on new challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football on Wednesday in a tweet and article on The Players Tribune. “Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football,” he tweeted.
WESH
Central Florida HS football games canceled due to social media post, schools say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as football fans were getting ready to cheer from the stands Thursday night, they received news that a social media post forced the games at Edgewater High School to be canceled. Edgewater Football's Facebook page sent out an update saying the game was canceled due...
crestviewbulletin.com
Bulldogs open football season against Pennsylvania power
Time will tell if the Crestview football team makes the playoffs and a deep run towards a state championship. If the Bulldogs make such a run it’s safe to say that Friday night’s season opener was a perfect stepping stone to start the season. Crestview will be in Orlando on Friday to take on Ridley, Penn., in what should be a major test.
mynews13.com
Lake Brantley's twins Andrew and Michael Harris learning to love football
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla — Lake Brantley football is known for their unique offense, but this year their defense could be the headliners. The reason is the Harris twins. Both Andrew and Michael Harris are very talented linebackers and received many scholarship offers during their time at Lake Brantley. What...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 18 Apopka Blue Darters team preview
2021 Record: 13-2 Key Athletes: DE Kaven Call, Sr; TE Antonio Ferguson, Sr; OT Tai Ray, Sr; DL Malik Nicholson, Sr; CB Jordan Wright, Sr; TE Bryce Harrison, Sr; RB Keyondray Jones, Sr; S Antwone Robinson, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. Fri. 8/26 (Week 1) –...
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
click orlando
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Click10.com
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
click orlando
Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low. There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east...
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Aug 27-Sept 2
Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Central Florida’s food community, and while many restaurants are highlighted in the current issue of Edible Orlando, it’s also important to recognize the family farmers. Zellwood sweet corn, celery, grass-fed beef, veggies, eggs, and OJ are coming from hard-working families in and around the area.
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)
Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
Hurricane hunter studies ‘Hurricane Nursery,’ Saharan dust
ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA sent a hurricane hunter 4,000 miles to research the Saharan dust off the west coast of Africa. Hurricane hunters track storm systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean, the Eastern and the Central Atlantic, but there’s one area they don’t normally go. This month,...
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
