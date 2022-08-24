Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Turns Out, It's Illegal for People Under 21 to Buy Canisters of Whipped Cream in NY
Everyone knows to bring their ID with them when going to buy alcohol or tobacco products — but what about when looking to get a can of Reddi Whip from the grocery store?. A photo from New York's Albany County has been making the rounds online, thanks to its surprising message from a store. The sign appears to be placed in front of a refrigerator door at a Stewart's convenience store.
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
NBC New York
Roller Coaster Malfunction at NJ's Six Flags Great Adventure Leaves Several Hurt
Several people suffered injuries and five were hospitalized after a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey malfunctioned at the end of the ride, the amusement park said. The El Toro roller coaster had a minor accident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to park officials. As the...
Comments / 0