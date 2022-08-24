Downtown hit-and-run leaves moped rider seriously injured; police searching for driver

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a man on his moped in downtown L.A. and then fled from the scene.

The crash happened on Aug. 14, around 12:35 a.m.

Miguel Velazquez, 30, had just gotten off work and was stopped at a red light on 3rd Street at Flower Street when the driver of a blue Mini Cooper approached at high speeds and slammed into the back of his moped.

Velazquez said he heard the car coming because it was traveling so fast, but before he could turn around to see what was coming he was hit.

He was flung into the air and the Mini Cooper took off without stopping to see if he was OK.

Miguel suffered serious injuries, including a broken wrist, a fractured wrist and a bruised tailbone, and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He says he’s had to miss work as a server at a local Italian restaurant.

The driver of the Mini Cooper is described by police as a man in his 40s, possibly Hispanic or Indian, with dark hair. The vehicle has a panoramic sunroof and likely front end damage, police added.

Miguel made eye contact with the driver whom he said had a look of “concern only for himself.”

Velazquez and his girlfriend just moved to Los Angeles earlier in the summer. He says at this point, he’s thankful that he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“Honestly I’m grateful to be alive,” he said. “That is the biggest blessing of this entire situation.”

A Toyota Prius was seen in a witness’s video, following the Mini Cooper and flashing their brights at them in an effort to get them to stop. Police are hoping to also speak with the driver of the Prius in hopes that they may have additional information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Velazquez’s medical bills.

