The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO