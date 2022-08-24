Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
New North Platte City Councilman introduced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The City of North Platte has a new city council member. New City Councilman Brian Flanders was worn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Tuesday. Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time City Councilman Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month. Flanders had filed to...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut
The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Yard of the Summer competition winners announced
The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin conduct the annual competition. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center — North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.
North Platte Telegraph
A farmers market online: Heritage Local expands to North Platte
A startup company that helps consumers shop for produce and proteins from local farms and ranches is expanding into the North Platte market. Heritage Local Co., an online farmers market, announced the move in a media release Thursday morning. The ecommerce business, which started in 2020 in McCook, offers individuals the opportunity to shop online and then pick up the items at a set location and time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Avocado toss is a waste
The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.
North Platte Telegraph
Copper • Melon • Harley (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP!)
Available For Adoption ?North Platte, Nebraska 3 kittens adorable, long haired kittens Copper - Girl Calico Harley - Boy orange... View on PetFinder.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
knopnews2.com
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey celebrates with fall festival
The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte. The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival. Saturday starts...
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 25
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
North Platte Telegraph
Meth, fentanyl found in foam statues during Dawson County traffic stop
LEXINGTON — Two San Ysidro, California, residents are charged with multiple felonies after a nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined was found in two hollow statues in their vehicle during a traffic stop at an Interstate 80 rest stop late last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, and Adriana...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Hershey cross country looks to build off youth in 2022
The Hershey cross country team might not have enough runners on the girls side to score as a team, but in this case, quality trumps quantity. The Panthers only had three runners on the team at the time of a media session early in August, but coach Kyle Bottom said the team was looking to add a fourth.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season
The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”
Comments / 0