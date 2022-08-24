ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

New North Platte City Councilman introduced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The City of North Platte has a new city council member. New City Councilman Brian Flanders was worn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Tuesday. Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time City Councilman Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month. Flanders had filed to...
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut

The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
North Platte Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin conduct the annual competition. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center — North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.
A farmers market online: Heritage Local expands to North Platte

A startup company that helps consumers shop for produce and proteins from local farms and ranches is expanding into the North Platte market. Heritage Local Co., an online farmers market, announced the move in a media release Thursday morning. The ecommerce business, which started in 2020 in McCook, offers individuals the opportunity to shop online and then pick up the items at a set location and time.
Letter to the Editor: Avocado toss is a waste

The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
Hershey celebrates with fall festival

The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte. The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival. Saturday starts...
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
Meth, fentanyl found in foam statues during Dawson County traffic stop

LEXINGTON — Two San Ysidro, California, residents are charged with multiple felonies after a nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined was found in two hollow statues in their vehicle during a traffic stop at an Interstate 80 rest stop late last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, and Adriana...
Fall Preview: Hershey cross country looks to build off youth in 2022

The Hershey cross country team might not have enough runners on the girls side to score as a team, but in this case, quality trumps quantity. The Panthers only had three runners on the team at the time of a media session early in August, but coach Kyle Bottom said the team was looking to add a fourth.
Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season

The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”
