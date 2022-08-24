ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

NBC 29 News

CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
WHSV

Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WAYNESBORO, VA
theriver953.com

Scammers target Shenandoah County residents

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE

