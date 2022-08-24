Read full article on original website
Staunton Visioning Coalition supports city leadership listening to residents
The Staunton Visioning Coalition, which formed in November, is aiming to have an impact on the fall city council and school board elections in the Queen City. "Our hope, and what we're working on now is that...
WHSV
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors shot down a proposed truck stop on Wednesday night. During the packed public hearing, supervisors voted unanimously to deny a truck stop proposal that a developer was hoping to...
NBC 29 News
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was standing room only at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday. There was a long list of items to address, but one item in particular, drew the crowd. An application from Gas City, LLC to create a travel center in Mauzy, off Exit...
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
Augusta Free Press
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers
The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
cbs19news
Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County court clerk’s office receives newly restored historic records
Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office recently received eight important historic records back after extensive conservation work was completed on each record book. The documents include deed books, order...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police launch traffic safety blitz with K-12, colleges back to school
Harrisonburg Public Schools began welcoming students back to school this week, and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University. This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians and...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
WHSV
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - Several people in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a 31-acre property just off of Interstate 81 at exit 257. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the proposal on Wednesday afternoon. Gas City LLC based...
WSET
How does Biden's student loan plan measure up to average Virginia college debt?
(WSET) — President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is one many Americans have been waiting for. For Virginia college graduates, sometimes the burden of student loans can be steep. According to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019-2020, over half (55%) of Virginia college...
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
theriver953.com
Scammers target Shenandoah County residents
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
NBC 29 News
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
cbs19news
Students react to Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at the University of Virginia are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt. But the question is will this excitement help Biden out politically?. "So any little bit will help me get into law school and survive on...
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
