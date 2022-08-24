ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

11Alive

Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing Union City man with dementia

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a 55-year-old man who went missing without his necessary medications. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 55-year-old Santo Didonna. Officials say Didonna was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
