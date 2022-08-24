Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Kennesaw teen struck by car, life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital
COBB COUNTY- A 15-year-old attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way was struck by a car and life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries. Police say the teen attempted to cross the roadway against the light in the crosswalk, and was struck by...
2 school bus drivers in metro Atlanta county arrested for DUI days apart
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a month after school started for students in Pickens County, two school bus drivers have been charged with driving under the influence. Bus driver Jeffrey Tucker was charged with DUI and 40 counts of reckless conduct after deputies say he was drunk while driving children home from school on Friday afternoon.
Neighbors concerned after Peeping Tom incident in Cobb County apartment complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Neighbors are concerned after an alleged peeping Tom was caught looking into several windows at an apartment complex in Marietta. Juan Hernandez was arrested after an incident over the weekend in Marietta. Police say they found binoculars in Hernandez’s van. Now there’s concern about how...
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 411 (Floyd County, GA)
Floyd County 911 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 411 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop. An overturned transfer trailer truck carrying logs had rolled onto the highway spilling the timber onto the opposite side of the [..]
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
More than a dozen Rome High School students arrested for fighting, part of nationwide trend
ROME, Ga. - Underage rage at Rome High School has led to classroom chaos. Rome police say officers have responded to multiple fights at the school over the last several days. Those fights landed 17 students in cuffs, charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. "What starts...
Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
Forsyth County Blotter: Sheriff’s Office issues warning to high school students; two heroin arrests made
Damage from last year's "wars."(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning high school students not to consider any “Junior-Senior Wars” this year.
Mattie's Call issued for missing Union City man with dementia
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a 55-year-old man who went missing without his necessary medications. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 55-year-old Santo Didonna. Officials say Didonna was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
[VIDEO] Multiple vehicle Wreck involving Overturned Log Truck on Highway 411
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Thursday afternoon Floyd County 911 reported an accident in the area of Highway 411 just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop with multiple vehicles involved. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a transfer...
Superintendent: Number of fights up 200% at Clayton County schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The superintendent of Clayton County Schools says school fights have already become a big problem at the start of the academic year. Dr. Morcease Beasley says the number of fights at school has already doubled compared to this time in 2021. In a YouTube Live address...
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
