Fresno, CA

Fresno native Ethan Quinn wins first U.S. Open qualifier

By Andrew Marden
 2 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ethan Quinn was already heading to the U.S. Open.

Quinn, a native of Fresno, earned a spot in the doubles main draw after he and partner Nicholas Godsick won the USTA boys’ national championship earlier this month in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Quinn is also trying to qualify for the U.S. Open in singles, and he is one of 128 players competing in the qualifiers.

He won his first match on Tuesday.

Quinn, a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School who is now at the University of Georgia, lost the first set to 26-year-old Ernesto Escobedo, but he came back to win the match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

He needs to win two more times to qualify for the singles main draw at the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

Ethan Quinn’s next opponent in the qualifiers is Federico Delbonis from Argentina. Delbonis is 31 years old and, at one point, he was ranked as high as No. 33 in the world.

