Lincoln County Historical Museum urges public to browse Brown-Harano collection
The Lincoln County Historical Museum is urging the public to come look through approximately 80,000 personal photos and negatives in the Brown-Harano Photography collection. “The museum is in a situation where we must eventually destroy these pictures because we do not have an area large enough to store them indefinitely,” Board Member William McGahan wrote in a letter to the Telegraph.
Region's drought conditions change little
Drought conditions in Lincoln County and Nebraska remained steady in the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday. So did North Platte’s total 2022 triple-digit highs (21) and year-to-date moisture (10.99 inches), though forecasts for this weekend carry 20% chances of showers and thunderstorms. The state’s latest drought...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Craig Henry Phelps Longtime Lincoln County rancher, Craig Henry Phelps, passed away at Centennial Park on Aug. 25, 2022, at the age of 73. In …
TIF study, housing plat before NP Planning Commission Tuesday
North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review a “substandard and blighted” study for land south of Interstate 80 and an initial subdivision plat for a recently approved “shovel-ready” housing project. The nine-member panel also will elect 2022-23 officers and consider vacating two alleys north of...
Registrations still open for food safety training
Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Food Handler food safety training courses in three locations in western Nebraska next month. McCook — 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 20, the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West 5th & O Street. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. Lexington — 8:30 a.m. to...
Letter to the Editor: Rec center debate sparks incivility
As a longtime resident of North Platte, I know we have experienced many and varied differences in opinion on several issues and ideas proposed to our community. We have always lived up to our western Nebraska ethos and more specifically North Platte’s, where dialogue has been respectful and civil.
Freshman marches to victory at Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition
University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Drew Carlson bested 300 Cornhusker Marching Band members to win the coveted Drill Down crown at the band’s Aug. 19 exhibition concert in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium. Carlson, a 2022 North Platte High School graduate, earned a spot in the band in his first year...
Dawgs football falls to Grand Island 20-19
The North Platte football team had two chances to drive down the field and kick a potential game-winning field goal with three minutes left, and both times, the Bulldogs came up short. Grand Island forced two turnovers on downs and left North Platte with a 20-19 win despite being shut...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
Three Tiedemans elected as angus delegates to the 139th annual meeting
Bob, Rebecca and Jake Tiedeman, all of North Platte, have been elected as delegates to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be hosted Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.
Aggie of the Year out on the range
CURTIS — For Maddy Carr, a 2020 graduate of North Platte High School, she found her initial interest in veterinary medicine shifting to livestock industry management. Largely, due to the experiences she had as a student employee on the NCTA ranch crew. “I feel livestock industry management is going...
North Platte CC volleyball falls to Northeastern JC
Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College topped North Platte volleyball Friday 17-25, 17-25 and 20-25. “I thought we played really tough to point 15 in all sets, and then we let them take over,” said NPCC head coach Alexa McCall. “We have to be able to close out games. We also have to be a better force at the net on defense.
Judy D. Steele: Vintage compacts are sweet collectibles
As you see in my photos this week, this sweet little ladies’ compact is probably from the 1950s. I don’t believe it has ever been used — no powder or residue from powder exists anywhere in this little cutie. And I cannot even find a name printed on it anywhere.
