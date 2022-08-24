ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Horrified by this brazen act,’ NOLA Public Schools expresses concern after student waving gun tries to enter bus

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — An Akili Academy student and her mother were arrested after a video circulating on social media of the juvenile banging on the side of a bus carrying K-8 students with a gun in hand, reportedly trying to gain access. Crescent City Schools says the encounter occurred during after-school hours away from campus.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm last Friday at the corner of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods area, as the students were on their way home, says the NOPD and Kate Mehok, the CEO of Crescent City Schools. Mehok adds that law enforcement was called soon after the disturbance.

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action,” said CEO of Crescent City Kate Mehok.

Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

The juvenile, who the NOPD says is under the age of 13, was taken into custody later that day and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The child’s mother also faces charges of principle to aggravated assault and for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

NOLA Public Schools released a statement on the incident:

The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter.

Per Orleans Parish School policy, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) are firearm-free zones. It is unlawful for a student or nonstudent to intentionally possess a firearm loaded or unloaded, within 1,000 feet of school property or while on a school bus at any time.

Quality education begins with a safe school environment and such incidents that threaten the health and safety of our school family will not be tolerated.

Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say

The NOPD says they will not release the identity of the juvenile due to age and that the mother’s name will not be given because it can be used to identify the student. The juvenile has not been back to the school since and the school board says they have been in contact with the parents of every child that was on the bus.

IN THIS ARTICLE
