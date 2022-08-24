Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Search Continues for Suspects in Violent Muggings of Off-Duty Police Officers: NYPD
Coming on the heels of reports that an off-duty police officer was attacked and left in serious condition following a violent mugging in the Bronx, another off-duty cop was attacked -- this time in Washington Heights. The latest victim is a 26-year-old off-duty officer who was hanging out with his...
WATCH: Brazen Suspect Steals Woman’s Cell Phone From Inside Woodside Subway Station
Police on Wednesday released video of an alleged thief stealing a cellphone from a woman inside the 61st Street subway station in Woodside earlier this month. The video shows the suspect standing on the Manhattan bound 7 train platform watching the victim as she sits on a bench while texting on her phone at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx
As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault. They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.
Serial Car Burglar Out On Bail Does It Again In Secaucus: Police
A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said. Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug....
Manhattan Grocery Store Robbed at Gunpoint, $5,000 Taken
NEW YORK, NY – Suspects entered a Manhattan bodega on Saturday, produced a gun and...
In-person lottery scam cheats 67-year-old woman out of $75K on Staten Island, police say. Two men sought for questioning.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two unidentified men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged felony scam targeting a 67-year-old woman at her local grocery store. The woman was approached Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m. by two strangers inside...
Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
talkofthesound.com
Rental Car Stolen in Florida is Geolocated in Downtown New Rochelle, Arrests Made
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 25, 2022) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car Miami asked the New Rochelle to help get one of its cars back on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: This is the second high profile of suspects at Huguenot 360 since last summer. Police Narrative:. On August 24th, 2022, at...
Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station
Police said the suspect was harassing people onboard a train, the victim intervened, and was stabbed.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
bronx.com
Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
Cab driver death arrests: 13-year-old girl charged in beating death of cab driver in Queens
A 13-year-old girl is under arrest and facing gang assault charges in the fatal attack on a 52-year-old taxi driver in Queens.
theobserver.com
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
NYPD sergeant arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in the Bronx: police
An off-duty NYPD Sergeant was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his wife in the Bronx.
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
NBC New York
Teen Groped in Queens, Then Offered Money to Spit on Her Attacker
Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him. The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.
