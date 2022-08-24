ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Teen Groped in Queens, Then Offered Money to Spit on Her Attacker

Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him. The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.
QUEENS, NY

