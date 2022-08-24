ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season

LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels. Lane Kiffin has quickly flipped the Ole Miss roster and made them a legitimate national presence in year two. The Rebels set a program record for wins in the regular season at 10. For a chunk of the season Matt Corral flirted with a Heisman invitation, and the Rebels put together their first winning record in SEC play since 2015.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

