The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels. Lane Kiffin has quickly flipped the Ole Miss roster and made them a legitimate national presence in year two. The Rebels set a program record for wins in the regular season at 10. For a chunk of the season Matt Corral flirted with a Heisman invitation, and the Rebels put together their first winning record in SEC play since 2015.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO