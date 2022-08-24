Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Free Fishing Day a big success
The City of Brundidge joined the Brundidge Police Department in hosting a free fishing day for the city’s senior citizens at the Brundidge city pond on Monday morning. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Chief Sam Green and his officers wanted to do something to let the city’s senior citizens know how special they are and how appreciated they are.
Troy Messenger
31st Annual Cattlemen’s Rodeo opens tonight at Cattleman Park
Looks like a few showers might pop up for the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo. However, that’s not going to put a damper on the fun and excitement of rodeo at Cattleman Park. “The Cattlemen Park Arena is covered; the temperature will be pleasant and...
Troy Messenger
Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square
The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available. Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern...
Troy Messenger
Cowboy Ramsey tosses hat in ‘ring’
A rough and ready dog has cowboyed-up and entered the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Cowboy Ramsey tossed his 10-gallon hat in the ring early in the week and came out of the chute with obvious winning on his mind, said Donna Brockmann, humane society president.
wtvy.com
Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment
A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show
CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
wdhn.com
Local counties in need of updated outdoor recreation services
DOTHAN, Al (WDHN)— The Alabama Statewide Outdoor Recreation Planning (SCORP) released the 2022 survey for local outdoor recreation centers. The report, which was released region by region, promotes the conservation and use of outdoor recreational venues and activities. During the 2021 SCORP survey, it was revealed that the use...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
wdhn.com
15-year-long project in the making breaks ground in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dirt was flying into the air as the ground been broken on the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center which is a project that has been 15 years in the making. “I can’t even put into words how awesome this day has been and the...
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
wtvy.com
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
wtvy.com
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January. Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib makes changes to football schedule
Pike Liberal Arts School announced a change to its 2022 football schedule on Thursday, swapping out the Sept. 2 away game. Originally, the Patriots were scheduled to travel to Georgia to face Heard County High School, but will now face Chipley High School in Florida instead. Chipley opens its 2022 season this Friday against Rutherford (Fla.) and is coming off a 9-4 2021 season. Chipley made it all the way to the Florida Class 1A State Semifinals last season.
wtvy.com
Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A state oversight commission has dealt a blow to plans for a charter school in Dothan. The Alabama Charter School Commission, on August 2, had given its okay for Barnabas School of Knowledge to move forward. However, the same commission on Tuesday rejected a resolution needed...
wdhn.com
Two rabid foxes reported in Ozark City limits
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The people of Ozark had quite a scare when chased by two rabid, wild foxes. Earlier this week, Ozark PD received reports of rabid foxes running loose within the Ozark city limits. “Upon arrival, OPD officers found the wild foxes, and they were killed due to...
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Zion Chapel set to clash in non-region showdown
The Goshen Eagles (1-0) and Zion Chapel Rebels (0-0) will match up in a non-region Class 2A game this Friday, Aug. 26, in Jack. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 38-19 win over Class 3A’s Daleville last week in a regular season game, while Zion Chapel fell to Florala 52-28 in a preseason jamboree.
wdhn.com
Samson police searching for missing teenager
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
