The judge presiding over Kaitlin Armstrong's murder case expects her trial to be delayed, per a report from KVUE's Tony Plohetski. Armstrong was found and arrested while on the run in Costa Rica 43 days after she was accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson in East Austin May 11. Plohetski said the judge presiding over the case "no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered." Armstrong's attorneys had asked that Armstrong proceed to trial quickly, Plohetski said. Armstrong pled not guilty to the case in July, and her attorney has filed new documents to suppress some evidence that was obtained after "an illegal arrest warrant." Attorney Rick Cofer said police also illegally interrogated Armstrong when they failed to read her Miranda rights.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO