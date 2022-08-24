Read full article on original website
Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life
On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Family's Triple Homicide Continues To Haunt Virginia Town 20 Years Later
Authorities are holding out hope that they'll find those responsible for killing a Virginia couple before kidnapping and murdering their child in North Carolina two decades ago. Monday marked 20 years since married couple Michael and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Oak Level, Virginia, home, about...
Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting
A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
Father and son get life in prison for hate crime in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The white father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.
#LatoyaJames: Family Of Innocent Black Woman Killed During Drug Raid Sues Georgia Sheriff’s Office
You’ll never convince a cop or a “back the blue” enthusiast that the way police officers go about their duties is wrong and inherently dangerous to the civilians they’re sworn to protect and serve. For example, neither the cases of Breonna Taylor nor Amir Locke seem to have brought cops to glory on the likelihood that breaking down a door in the early hours of the morning after a bare-minimum-at-best effort to announce themselves will end in a tragic and avoidable loss of life.
Georgia woman arrested for faking being a veteran
Gabrielle Beutler, a VFW post commander, was charged by the Georgia Burea of Investigations with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
Judge says Kaitlin Armstrong's October trial will likely be delayed
The judge presiding over Kaitlin Armstrong's murder case expects her trial to be delayed, per a report from KVUE's Tony Plohetski. Armstrong was found and arrested while on the run in Costa Rica 43 days after she was accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson in East Austin May 11. Plohetski said the judge presiding over the case "no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered." Armstrong's attorneys had asked that Armstrong proceed to trial quickly, Plohetski said. Armstrong pled not guilty to the case in July, and her attorney has filed new documents to suppress some evidence that was obtained after "an illegal arrest warrant." Attorney Rick Cofer said police also illegally interrogated Armstrong when they failed to read her Miranda rights.
Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?
Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
