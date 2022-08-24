Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting on Bernard Street
The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
WSFA
Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a shooting death from last year. Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Jamichael Davis of Montgomery with murder in the death of 20-year-old Tati’ana Mollette of Montgomery. Police say on the night of Sunday, May 30, 2021, they were called to the...
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Luverne shooting investigation
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation. According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
Two suspects, 16 and 20, charged with murder of Montgomery man
A teenager and a 20-year-old suspect were charged with the murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Montgomery man, police said Tuesday. Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Kendarius is also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
WSFA
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen and another man have been charged with murder in a weekend homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Gabriel Willis. On Sunday, police were...
Rabid foxes killed in southeast Alabama after attempting ‘aggressive attack’ on officers, residents
Authorities in southeast Alabama killed two rabid wild foxes after the animals made several “aggressive attack attempts” on officers and residents. The foxes were spotted in Ozark by police officers from the city who responded to a call of the animals running loose, Police Chief Charles Ward told WDHN.
wdhn.com
Samson police searching for missing teenager
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
Second man charged with murder in Montgomery shooting; charges dropped against first suspect
A second suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Montgomery man while charges against the first suspect have been dropped amid newly discovered evidence, police said Monday. Trent Harris, 42, has been charged with murder after he was identified as a suspect in...
Man and woman found dead in overgrown Birmingham lot ID’d; no sign of foul play, coroner says
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead earlier this week in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified them as Keith Lionel Wrenn Jr., 44, of Birmingham, and Alanda Lenora Odom, 42, of Enterprise. Chief Deputy Coroner...
WSFA
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
Sunday-morning shooting in Montgomery leaves 23-year-old dead
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South on a report of a person shot, said Capt Saba Coleman. They arrived to find a young man with a fatal gunshot wound.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
wtvy.com
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two city of Dothan supervisors are among five employees who either lost their job or were reprimanded for their role in a multi-million dollar feeding program that is now a criminal investigation. An internal email penned by Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay and obtained by News...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
