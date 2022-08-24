SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.

SAMSON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO