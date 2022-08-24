ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Comments / 0

Related
unionspringsherald.com

Fatal shooting on Bernard Street

The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a shooting death from last year. Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Jamichael Davis of Montgomery with murder in the death of 20-year-old Tati’ana Mollette of Montgomery. Police say on the night of Sunday, May 30, 2021, they were called to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Brundidge, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Luverne shooting investigation

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation. According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.
LUVERNE, AL
WSFA

Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Two suspects, 16 and 20, charged with murder of Montgomery man

A teenager and a 20-year-old suspect were charged with the murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Montgomery man, police said Tuesday. Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Kendarius is also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen and another man have been charged with murder in a weekend homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Gabriel Willis. On Sunday, police were...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Bpd#Brundidge Police
wdhn.com

Samson police searching for missing teenager

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAMSON, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan government scandal detailed in email

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two city of Dothan supervisors are among five employees who either lost their job or were reprimanded for their role in a multi-million dollar feeding program that is now a criminal investigation. An internal email penned by Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay and obtained by News...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Flames engulf Houston County home

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy