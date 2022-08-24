Dollars discarded? You might have $175 in gift cards lying around

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Buying someone a gift can be a challenging endeavor. Sometimes you don’t know the person well, or possibly you just forgot and need something at the last minute. Enter the all-mighty gift card! Very often enough people pick up gift cards and leave the burden of picking a gift, a meal, or a service up to the recipient. But are these cards being used?

According to a new study by CreditCards.com, 47% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher, or store credit. The average value of these is an average of $175 per person. That would make a rough total of $21 billion in unspent cash for the U.S. adult population.

The study shows that millennials have the most funds on gift cards. Followed by Gen Xers, GenZers, and finally boomers.

Income also seems to be a factor as 41% of Americans with an annual household income of less than $50,000 have gift cards at their disposal. The likelihood goes up as the income of the household increases. In other words, if you are in the lowest earning bracket, it’s less likely you have unclaimed funds around.

Of the people surveyed, 45% of them claimed that they would use their unused gift cards within 12 months. But the study showed that 71% of them would still have an unused gift card for over a year and 23% of them will have at least three.

Gift cards can be easy to forget about or misplace. Hopefully, this can serve as a friendly reminder to check your drawers, wallets, purses, and other junk drawers for those little nuggets that can add up to a lot more than you think. If by chance your not going to use them, you can always save on presents for other people by regifting them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.