Fresno, CA

Dollars discarded? You might have $175 in gift cards lying around

By Manny Gomez
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Buying someone a gift can be a challenging endeavor. Sometimes you don’t know the person well, or possibly you just forgot and need something at the last minute. Enter the all-mighty gift card! Very often enough people pick up gift cards and leave the burden of picking a gift, a meal, or a service up to the recipient. But are these cards being used?

According to a new study by CreditCards.com, 47% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher, or store credit. The average value of these is an average of $175 per person. That would make a rough total of $21 billion in unspent cash for the U.S. adult population.

The study shows that millennials have the most funds on gift cards. Followed by Gen Xers, GenZers, and finally boomers.

Income also seems to be a factor as 41% of Americans with an annual household income of less than $50,000 have gift cards at their disposal. The likelihood goes up as the income of the household increases. In other words, if you are in the lowest earning bracket, it’s less likely you have unclaimed funds around.

Of the people surveyed, 45% of them claimed that they would use their unused gift cards within 12 months. But the study showed that 71% of them would still have an unused gift card for over a year and 23% of them will have at least three.

Gift cards can be easy to forget about or misplace. Hopefully, this can serve as a friendly reminder to check your drawers, wallets, purses, and other junk drawers for those little nuggets that can add up to a lot more than you think. If by chance your not going to use them, you can always save on presents for other people by regifting them.

Small businesses could get up to $10K through state program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close. The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success. The one-time grant will […]
FRESNO, CA
Solar farm is keeping this Madera company in business

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A manufacturing company in Madera has installed a multi-million dollar solar farm to power their site. Sealed Air, the manufacturers of bubble wrap, retention and suspension packaging, and mailers have invested $9 million in a solar field that will power 98% of their 265,000-square-foot site. The company says that this field […]
MADERA, CA
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno professor says student loan forgiveness could boost economy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Forgiving thousands of dollars in student loans could be harmful to the national debt, warns economics professor with Fresno City College Aaron Pankratz, but could have benefits alongside it too. Pankratz said Wednesday morning, ahead of President Biden’s official announcement that up to $20,000 in student loans was to be forgiven, […]
FRESNO, CA
Are cell phones in school bad? What the research says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new cell phone policy of Fresno’s Bullard High School policy has been a source of controversy since it was first announced. The school is creating a “cell phone-free environment”, having students put their cell phones in pouches during school hours. The Fresno Unified School District says they support this decision, […]
FRESNO, CA
