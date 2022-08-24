ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed

By Kyw Staff, Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEzWN_0hShoxog00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia , as seven people were shot and two victims were killed, all in less than 75 minutes.

Just after 4:45 p.m., Philadelphia police say four men were shot near the corner of North 60th and Race streets in Haddington, West Philadelphia, and a 55-year-old victim died. Investigators said officers were nearby when they heard gun shots.

One of the victims, 33, was listed in critical condition.

"We don't know who was targeted at this time,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 .

“One of the 33-year-old victims was hit multiple times. He's hit in the face and the head, the arms, and multiple times in the chest/torso area. So we believe he is the intended target.”

Preliminary evidence showed about 15 shots were fired by one shooter who was standing on the corner, then ran away.

Inspector Small said that a little after 4 p.m., a 31-year-old man was killed after being shot several times in the face and upper body in North Philadelphia. Police said an argument may have escalated into a fight during that incident on North Ringgold Street near West Montgomery Avenue.

Officials say that about a half hour later, a 27-year-old man was shot five times in Kensington near the corner of North A and East Wishart streets, about a block south of Allegheny Avenue. He was listed in critical condition.

At 3:37 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the foot on West Lebanon Avenue near 66th Street. He is expected to physically recover.

Comments / 9

UNBOTHERED
2d ago

Lord I’m asking you to keep me safe until my lease is up so I can relocate immediately!

Reply
7
twana
2d ago

Gentrification at its finest they want you to leave ,sell your property etc. only question that I have is how all these guns get into this city ? How are these teenagers able to get guns ? Like I said Gentrification at its finest.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Break-in leads to shooting inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a break-in led to a shooting in West Philadelphia on Friday morning. Investigators say a man was shot just after 2 a.m. in his apartment on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.A 29-year-old man is now in stable condition after he was shot twice in the abdomen.The victim tells police he confronted the gunman inside his apartment just before the shooting and that he knows the shooter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Kahlief Myrick’s death, gun violence beset new school year

When Philadelphia teacher Jane Fitzgerald learned about the death of her student Kahlief Myrick eighteen months ago, she performed a ritual that has grown far too familiar.Fitzgerald took out a pen and added his name to a list of South Philadelphia High School students killed by gun violence or stabbed to death. At the age of 16, Kahlief joined about 50 other names on the list covering Fitzgerald’s two decades at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25.. At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman pulls gun on Black women at Pennsylvania mall

A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who pulled the gun around 1:15 p.m. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence#North Philadelphia#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

Found Safe: Philly Police Locate 2-Year-Old Reported Missing in Stolen Car

After about an hourlong search, Philadelphia police located a toddler who was sleeping inside a car while it was stolen out of Germantown Thursday evening. Officers found the 2-year-old boy walking near 17th and Courtland Streets after receiving a report of a child that fit the description of the missing toddler, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say

KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Shakir Taylor suffering from multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy