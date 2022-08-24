In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia , as seven people were shot and two victims were killed, all in less than 75 minutes.

Just after 4:45 p.m., Philadelphia police say four men were shot near the corner of North 60th and Race streets in Haddington, West Philadelphia, and a 55-year-old victim died. Investigators said officers were nearby when they heard gun shots.

One of the victims, 33, was listed in critical condition.

"We don't know who was targeted at this time,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 .

“One of the 33-year-old victims was hit multiple times. He's hit in the face and the head, the arms, and multiple times in the chest/torso area. So we believe he is the intended target.”

Preliminary evidence showed about 15 shots were fired by one shooter who was standing on the corner, then ran away.

Inspector Small said that a little after 4 p.m., a 31-year-old man was killed after being shot several times in the face and upper body in North Philadelphia. Police said an argument may have escalated into a fight during that incident on North Ringgold Street near West Montgomery Avenue.

Officials say that about a half hour later, a 27-year-old man was shot five times in Kensington near the corner of North A and East Wishart streets, about a block south of Allegheny Avenue. He was listed in critical condition.

At 3:37 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the foot on West Lebanon Avenue near 66th Street. He is expected to physically recover.