Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25.. At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Two teens record themselves shooting a gun outside on Louden Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens who decided to shoot a gun for pleasure or amusement in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on August 18, 2022 in the 200 block of W. Louden Street around 2:00 am. According to police, two teen boys were outside along the...
NBC Philadelphia

Found Safe: Philly Police Locate 2-Year-Old Reported Missing in Stolen Car

After about an hourlong search, Philadelphia police located a toddler who was sleeping inside a car while it was stolen out of Germantown Thursday evening. Officers found the 2-year-old boy walking near 17th and Courtland Streets after receiving a report of a child that fit the description of the missing toddler, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy