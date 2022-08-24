Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
Video shows street brawl, shooting in Chinatown; Philly police searching for suspect
Surveillance video shows a brawl escalate to gunfire early Saturday at 10th and Race streets.
Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting
A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police
Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25.. At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to...
phl17.com
Two teens record themselves shooting a gun outside on Louden Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens who decided to shoot a gun for pleasure or amusement in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on August 18, 2022 in the 200 block of W. Louden Street around 2:00 am. According to police, two teen boys were outside along the...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
CBS News
Second man dies at hospital following West Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say
Police say the man died Wednesday night. He's the second victim to die in the shooting that sent another two people to the hospital.
NBC Philadelphia
Found Safe: Philly Police Locate 2-Year-Old Reported Missing in Stolen Car
After about an hourlong search, Philadelphia police located a toddler who was sleeping inside a car while it was stolen out of Germantown Thursday evening. Officers found the 2-year-old boy walking near 17th and Courtland Streets after receiving a report of a child that fit the description of the missing toddler, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and three others are hurt after police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Shooting victims show up at hospital as police investigate Mayfair crime scene
As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
Phillymag.com
Getting a Gun Permit in Philadelphia Might Be the Easiest Service the City Provides
The Philadelphia Police Department approved my application to carry a concealed firearm in less than a day. I had to provide references, but nobody contacted them. Easy peasy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Back in...
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
