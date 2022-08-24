ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

The ‘Floating’ Florida Chateau Where Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Married Just Listed for $19.7 Million

This Florida château gives whole new meaning to the words “living on the water.”. Remember when Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a secret wedding at a moated castle in Florida? Well, this is that much-talked-about château—and it just hit the market for $19.7 million. The regal abode built over a shimmering freshwater lake was created by renowned Miami architect Charles Sieger, who has occupied the private residence for over a decade alongside his wife. Château Artisan, as it’s referred to, has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, five powder rooms and a sprawling 20,000 square feet of living space.
FLORIDA STATE
Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union
deseret.com

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is one of Southern California’s biggest water wasters

Drought-stricken Southern California is home to some of the country’s most famous celebrities, who also appear to be the state’s worst water hogs. That’s according to a report released Monday by the Los Angeles Times, which listed Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart among 2,000 Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers who exceeded their monthly water budgets at least four times in the last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
