Look: DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video
K-pop group DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7."
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Watch the cinematic video for Jesse Jo Stark's love-gone-sour tearjerker Tornado
LA singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark recruits her sister Frankie for the video for haunting new single Tornado
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Billboard
Publishing Briefs: Reservoir Signs ‘Industry Baby’ Writer; SMP Pairs With Taiko
Reservoir Media has signed a go-forward publishing deal with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and trombonist Nick Lee. Perhaps best known for composing the horn melody for Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, Lee has also become a go-to collaborator for artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Vince Staples, Dillon Francis, Mustard, Stray Kids, CL, JJ Lin, and more. In addition to working with some of the industry’s coolest stars, Lee also scores network TV shows like NBC’s Grand Crew and Fox’s Welcome to Flatch. Up next, he will be co-composing the Netflix drama The Brothers Sun.
Popculture
Bill Pitman, Guitarist on Legendary Songs, Dies at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist who was a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew group of studio musicians in Los Angeles, died on Aug. 11. He was 102. Although few outside the music industry knew his name, his musicianship can be heard on Elvis Presley's "Blue Hawaii," Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations." He played the ukelele on "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the Oscar-winning song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
NME
SHINee’s Key drops special video for new English song ‘Another Life’
SHINee’s Key has unveiled a new English-language track ‘Another Life’ ahead of his upcoming solo album ‘Gasoline’. A music video for the single was shared to SHINee’s YouTube channel on August 26. Dubbed a “special video” for the song, the visual sees the K-pop idol perform its choreography with a team of backing dancers against a futuristic backdrop.
NME
Mark Tuan drops melancholic music video for new single ‘far away’
Mark Tuan has dropped the music video for lead single ‘far away’ off his debut solo studio album ‘The Other Side’. The Taiwanese-American singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled both the music video and the album today (August 26). In the...
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album, ‘The Car,’ for October Release
Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21 via Domino. The Car was written by frontman Alex Turner and produced by James Ford. The Britich rock band recorded the album at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London. It will feature 10 tracks, including “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band debuted live at Zurich Openair in Switzerland yesterday. The Car is a follow-up to Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. A press release describes the album as Arctic Monkeys “running wild...
British stunt driver breaks parallel parking world record
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A stunt driver at the British Motor Show broke two Guinness World Records -- one for parallel parking, and another for doing donuts around a motorcycle. Paul Swift took on the Guinness World Record for the tightest parallel park in an electric car twice during the British Motor Show in Farnborough, England.
Devin Townsend launches video for brand new song Moonpeople
Devin Townsend will release his latest album Lightwork in October
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
guitar.com
Noel Gallager confirms August release for new Gibson Custom Shop ES-335 signature
Noel Gallagher has confirmed a 30 August release date for his long-awaited signature Gibson ES-335 signature model. In a not-particularly-wordy tweet, Gallagher wrote: “Launching 30.08.2022,” tagging it “#Gibson” and “#GibsonCustom”. He attached a photograph of himself playing the guitar. While that doesn’t exactly tell us much, we do now know when the full details of Gallagher’s signature model will be revealed.
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
Matthew West and Anne Wilson Share Powerful Music Video For “Me On Your Mind”
Matthew West released his powerful ballad, “Me On Your Mind,” in March 2022 and recently tapped fellow Christian musician Anne Wilson for a duet. Now, the duo is back with an accompanying music video for the track, that sees both artists reminiscing about their childhood. Directed by Sean...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
American Songwriter Welcomes Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write
Gibson Guitar Joins As Official Guitar of the 2022 Lyric Contest. American Songwriter announces the addition of Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write. Chris Daughtry is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Daughtry. One lucky winner of the 2022 Lyric Contest will be flown to Nashville for the “Dream Day On Music Row” prize—a songwriting session with Chris Daughtry and a full day recording session at Omnisound Studios—to turn their winning lyrics into a hit song. This year’s contest has an exciting judges panel including Linda Perry, Scotty McCreery, for KING & COUNTRY, and more.
