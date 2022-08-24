ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Dr. Fauci announces departure from government roles

By Alexandra Limon
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxcRJ_0hShoClt00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to step down from his government duties before the end of the year.

While he is stepping down from his government posts, Dr. Fauci said he is not retiring and is moving on to the next phase of his career.

On Monday, Dr. Fauci announced he is stepping down as both adviseradvisers to President Joe Biden and as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he held since 1984.

In a statement, Dr. Fauci called it the honor of his life to have served as head of that institution.

Dr. Fauci began building his health care legacy when he helped the country through the fight against AIDS in the 1980s. Four decades later, he led efforts to get the country through the Coronavirus pandemic — becoming the face of the COVID-19 response for the Trump administration.

But Dr. Fauci fell out of the former president’s favor, as Fauci’s medical advice clashed with Trump’s push to return to normalcy.

Fauci has also advised every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan.

In a statement, President Biden thanked Dr. Fauci for being a dedicated public servant.

Even before Dr. Fauci’s announcement, some speculated Fauci would step down before next year to avoid being drawn into any investigations if Republicans win control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections.

Dr. Fauci denies that has anything to do with his decision.

Meanwhile, Republican senator Rand Paul said in a statement that Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He added that Fauci would be asked to testify about this in reference to the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a Chinese lab leak.

Dr. Fauci said he will spend the next few months preparing his department for his departure and that in his next role he hopes to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci vents about Americans' opposition to forced masking: 'It's almost inexplicable'

Dr. Anthony Fauci complained during a talk Tuesday evening that many Americans see forced masking policies as a violation of their liberties. During the talk, Fauci, who is President Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed concern about Americans' aversion to both forced masking and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He characterized individuals' concerns with such policies as "inexplicable."
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Rand Paul
Washington Examiner

Fauci exit and CDC overhaul offer Biden fresh start on public health

With the COVID-19 pandemic and its polarizing public health measures now largely in the political rearview mirror, the Biden administration is reworking its two highest-profile health agencies in hopes of improving future performance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced plans for an overhaul, belatedly acknowledging a failure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy