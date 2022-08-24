LI utility worker falls to death from 20-foot extended bucket truck

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island utility worker died Tuesday after falling 20-feet from an extended bucket truck, authorities said.

The 40-year-old Capiogue man, Edis Rene Maldonado, worked for ARS Corps Services and as a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. in front of 777 Park Avenue in Huntington Station, Maldonado fell from the bucket truck.

Emergency responders transported Maldonado to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.