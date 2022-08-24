ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

LI utility worker falls to death from 20-foot extended bucket truck

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaHqB_0hSho8KE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island utility worker died Tuesday after falling 20-feet from an extended bucket truck, authorities said.

The 40-year-old Capiogue man, Edis Rene Maldonado, worked for ARS Corps Services and as a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. in front of 777 Park Avenue in Huntington Station, Maldonado fell from the bucket truck.

Emergency responders transported Maldonado to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
State
New York State
Huntington Station, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fire At Syosset Hotel Causes Heavy Water Damage

A fire at a Long Island hotel caused heavy water damage to part of the building. The blaze broke out around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Comfort Inn, 24 Oak St., in Syosset. According to the Nassau County Police, firefighters responded to a fire at the hotel and...
SYOSSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Accident#Capiogue#Ars Corps Services#Homicide Squad
CBS New York

Police: Woman killed when car runs light, slams into her SUV

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead after someone crashed into her SUV and fled the scene Thursday in the Bronx. Police say the suspects may have been driving a stolen car with a dozen catalytic converters in the back. Nelso Arroyo told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge he heard the crash just after 5 a.m. while picking up his breakfast."Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," he said. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital."Police said the 69-year-old victim was driving south on River Avenue when she was T-boned by a BMW going west on 161st Street,...
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Riverhead Man Sentenced For Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Passenger

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced for driving drunk and crashing into a Long Island home, killing his passenger. Santiago Monzon-Archila, of Riverhead, was given an indeterminate sentence of two-and-three-quarters to eight-and-one-quarter years in prison, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. In June, Monzon-Archila pleaded...
RIVERHEAD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy