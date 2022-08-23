ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGavock four-star receiver Demitrius Bell decommits from Michigan State football

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
McGavock four-star receiver Demitrius Bell has decommitted from Michigan State football only two months after committing to the Spartans.

Bell announced the decision on Instagram.

The 6-foot-1 Bell is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state and the No. 24 athlete in the country for the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite.

Bell had 35 receptions for 498 yards and seven touchdowns at McGavock last season while also rushing and passing for a touchdown.

Bell transferred to Blackman in February following his junior season but never played a game for the Blaze. He transferred back to McGavock in July and played a pivotal role in Raiders' 26-21 win over Clarksville to open the season catching three touchdown passes.

Bell holds several Power Five offers and most notably picked up an offer from Alabama in June and another from Mississippi State on Aug. 17.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

