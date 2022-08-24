ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…

Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
yourbigsky.com

Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
montanaliving.com

Explore Montana ghost towns

Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Skilled Nursing Facility#Assisted Living#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#The Gallatin Rest Home
NBCMontana

USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New facility in Kalispell drives technology, creates jobs

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took a tour of the new Applied Materials facility in Kalispell on Wednesday. The company manufactures subassemblies and process equipment used in semiconductor production for electronic devices, including everyday items like televisions, phones and computers. Daines says the recently passed CHIPS and...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

New short tests will be administered in Montana schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana education officials are piloting a new testing system for students this fall that consists of up to six short tests during the school year. The scores of the tests are added up throughout the year to generate a combined score and submitted at the national level.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
94.9 KYSS FM

Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot

It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to host open houses across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids

Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
MURRAY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy