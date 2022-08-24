Read full article on original website
GUERNEVILLE – The quaintly rustic George's Hideaway in Guerneville was once home to cocktails, storied ghosts and even a brothel, but now it will become Sonoma County's sixth Project Homekey site for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness. The approval for the site came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday. Project Homekey converts vacant or underused buildings into state-funded supportive housing for people who need it. It works under a "housing first" model, which posits that people need the stability of a roof over their head and basic services before they can tackle larger challenges...
August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // VACAVILLE, CA - Century 21 EPIC announced a partnership today with Century 21 Bundesen in Petaluma that accelerates the company’s growth and its collective impact on the markets they serve. With the new partnership, Century 21 EPIC and its team of 350 relentless sales professionals now operate from offices in Contra Costa, Lake, Sonoma, and Solano counties.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
Twenty-two years ago a Freestone burger joint turned into an antique shop. “It was a vision,” said co-owner Thea Doty. “I was a single mother who married a starving artist. He knew how to make things beautiful and I was in sales.”. That was the beginning of Enduring...
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
