FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening today, it’s time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show “Check One, Two” has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.
New footage from gas station security cameras show the encounter that led up to the viral arrest of a 27-year-old man. New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County …. Jury sentences Segerstrom to life in prison in 1986 …. ‘SOAR NWA’ Festival at Drake Field in Fayetteville.
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista has many beautiful locations to play a round of golf and as part of our final Summer Road Tour, we wanted to check some of them out!. Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis sits down with Paul Gomez, complex supervisor at...
University of Arkansas announces renewable energy plan
The University of Arkansas announced it is implementing a solar services agreement that will reportedly save the school millions of dollars in electricity costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 8.8%.
Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel is back for another Hound Hangout brought to you by Lighting Emporium!. Watch as Jason meets up with the folks at Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville as they talk about the opportunities the facility has for furry friends and their families to enjoy a nice time out.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a “Best-In-State Employer” for the second year in a row. Forbes, in partnership with Statista, identified the companies recognized in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The employers were then grouped into 25 industry sectors and evaluated on a state-by-state basis.
Arts Live Theatre’s mission is to empower children and enrich lives through excellence in children’s theatre and education. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason catch up with Mark Smith and Jules Taylor from Arts Live to learn about their exciting upcoming programming.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC stations nationwide like KNWA. The goal is to shed light on the need for you to adopt from local shelters...
