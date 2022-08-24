Read full article on original website
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Metro News
West Virginia State to observe Katherine Johnson Day on Friday
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University will celebrate one of its most recognizable alumna on Friday. Aug. 26 marks Katherine Johnson Day in West Virginia, the day the iconic pioneering NASA mathematician was born in 1918. A 10 a.m. program at the site of her statue on West Virginia State’s campus will feature a wreath laying at the statue and also brief remarks about Johnson’s life and legacy and impact on not only her alma mater but the nation and world.
Metro News
West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
Anderson Takes Oath of Office
CHARLESTON, WV — Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Aug. 24. Anderson will represent the 35th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. The district currently includes includes the southwestern part of Kanawha County South Charleston, Dunbar, Jefferson, and St. Albans.
Metro News
Capital Sports Center project creates buzz among business owners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston business owners say a plan to build a multi-million dollar indoor sports complex at the Town Center Mall is restoring hope in the local economy. “Business owners like myself have more faith in the economy and in the area to start businesses or to invest...
thelevisalazer.com
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
Closed West Virginia mall department store will become a sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become an $80 million sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, […]
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
Metro News
Guard to start flood debris clean up in Fayette County
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County leaders say they’re still trying to get a handle on damage assessments from last week’s flash flooding. The West Virginia National Guard will begin picking up debris Thursday in the towns of Smithers and Gauley Bridge. That’s more than a week after Kanawha County began the debris removal process.
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
Metro News
Kanawha County Commission logs initial flood expenses; continues to urge submission of damage surveys
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has surpassed $250,000 in expenses in connection to last week’s flooding in Kanawha County’s eastern communities. More than 300 residents of Campbells Creek, Hughes Creek and surrounding areas have submitted claims related to debris and the impact of the Aug. 15 flood.
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
Morgantown blows out South Charleston
The Carl Lee era in South Charleston is off to a rocky start.
Charleston resolution would honorarily rename street for KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is looking to honorarily rename a block of West Second Street. It would be in honor of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a Capital High student athlete who was shot and killed in April 2021. The resolution to honorarily rename the street was introduced by Larry Moore, Ward 4 […]
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Democrats open new party headquarters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee opened its new headquarters on Wednesday, providing the party’s candidates with various resources as they prepare for the ensuing weeks of campaigning and canvassing. The headquarters, located at 1031 Quarrier St. in Charleston, will be open every weekday from...
Metro News
Pursuit nears 150 mph on I-64
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A high speed pursuit leaves authorities in two counties searching for suspects. Hurricane Police got a call from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department of a pursuit involving two motorcycles headed east on I-64 around 11 p.m. Tuesday. “The Cabell County unit called in and said...
