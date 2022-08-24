Read full article on original website
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
Garden Talk: What grows well in Juneau greenhouses
Greenhouses expand the possibilities of what can be grown in cool, wet climates. Certain cucumber and tomato varieties do particularly well in Southeast Alaska. Master gardener Ed Buyarski uses some of his greenhouse space to experiment with dry-weather crops, such as corn. While his corn is tall, it’s not quite maturing.
Newscast – Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Rockslides are battering a Skagway cruise ship dock and crushing the town’s economy,. Norwegian Cruise Line gave waterfront property it spent millions on to Huna Totem Corporation,. A humpback whale calf appears to be okay after an encounter with a tour boat in Favorite Channel. Yvonne Krumrey. Local News...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State Troopers and area emergency services are searching for a man whose kayak overturned Tuesday in the Knik River. On Tuesday night at about 6:00, State Troopers received a report of a missing boater approximately 3 miles downstream from the Knik Glacier. Troopers responded to the...
Norwegian Cruise Line donates waterfront property in Juneau to Huna Totem Corporation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure...
June Bunch, a wayfaring singer-songwriter, comes to Juneau.
Guests: June Bunch, singer-songwriter. A job as a wildlife guide brought June Bunch to Juneau. With her uke in her backpack, she came in search of adventure and inspiration to write new songs. On Juneau Afternoon, she shares a few of her musical postcards, set to the strum of a ukulele.
Norwegian Cruise Line is giving a Juneau waterfront parcel to Huna Totem after buying it for $20M
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings spent $20 million for nearly three acres of prime waterfront property in 2018, beating out the City and Borough and Juneau and other bidders with an offer that was more than five times the appraised value of the land. Yesterday Norwegian gave that property to Huna...
Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Blueprint Downtown: More than a wish list? Perseverance Theatre season preview. Singer-songwriter June Bunch shares a few tunes
The City and Borough of Juneau has extended the period for public comment on the draft of the Blueprint Downtown plan for three more weeks. It lays out a 20-year vision for downtown Juneau, piecing together the hopes and dreams of community members who have contributed to the plan. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at its many moving parts.
Juneau Chamber Director reacts to NCL-Huna land donation.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Craig Dahl remarked, "kind of surprised actually, not necessarily a bad thing, just certainly one of those things we certainly had no reason to know it might be coming." Norwegian Cruise Lines announced Tuesday that they will donate their undeveloped...
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees has gone too long without hiring an executive director. It’s been more than nine months since the board fired Angela Rodell from the job, and the board has spent little time in public session at its meetings discussing the vacancy or its hiring plan. The Legislature is […] The post Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Report: Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau’s downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for...
Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Mercedes Muñoz pottery show. Food Festival and Farmer’s Market. Cooperative Extension Service Southeast summer tour comes to a close.
Mercedes Muñoz has had a lot of pottery shows, but this one is different, because it gives her a chance to connect to the legacy of her great grandmother, Rie Muñoz, one of Alaska’s most recognized painters. This Sunday will be the first time Muñoz has exhibited...
Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
University of Alaska administration rejects faculty’s latest contract proposal
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - University of Alaska administration did not accept the latest proposed contract from its faculty union during a federal mediation session on Monday. Instead, it responded with another offer, which is confidential. University associate vice president of public affairs Robbie Graham, speaking on behalf of the...
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
