Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old Manatee County man found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. — Update: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Bennett has been located and is safe. Previous story: Deputies need your help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for several days. Timothy Bennett made statements over the phone that he was planning to harm...
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
Bradenton OK independent investigation of police chief, department
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council has approved authorizing an independent investigation of city Police Chief Melanie Bevan and her top commanders in the wake of allegations of misconduct by at least four current and former officers. In 4-1 vote, the Council OK’d Mayor Gene Brown’s plan to...
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Watch: Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning as she drove the wrong way in a highway in Oldsmar, officials said. The encounter, which was caught on dash-can video, shows a vehicle driving past a deputy’s cruiser on...
Speed may be behind Clearwater crash that left woman in critical condition
Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Port Charlotte man found guilty of abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old
A Port Charlotte man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby has been found guilty following a four-day trial. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Thursday. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Brooks was babysitting the child on February 20,...
Sarasota man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
A Sarasota man died Monday night after a motorcycle crash on US-41, police said.
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
No hall pass? Gator removed from Fort Myers middle school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A seven-foot gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers Thursday. A school resource officer, who was a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor, who we’re pretty sure did not check in at the office first. The alligator was taken by...
Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say
ODESSA, Fla. - Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child. According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28,...
Sarasota Cops Corner: Auto held hostage
Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Bradenton 18-year-old spends summer finding homes for stray cats
Greenfield Plantation's Ava Biasini snapped into an incredulous look. Make that an annoyed, incredulous look. I had asked why an 18-year-old woman, about to head off to the University of Florida for her sophomore year — studying chemical engineering no less — would want to find homes for 23 stray cats during the summer.
‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
