Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
10 Tampa Bay

UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old Manatee County man found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. — Update: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Bennett has been located and is safe. Previous story: Deputies need your help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for several days. Timothy Bennett made statements over the phone that he was planning to harm...
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton OK independent investigation of police chief, department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council has approved authorizing an independent investigation of city Police Chief Melanie Bevan and her top commanders in the wake of allegations of misconduct by at least four current and former officers. In 4-1 vote, the Council OK’d Mayor Gene Brown’s plan to...
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning as she drove the wrong way in a highway in Oldsmar, officials said. The encounter, which was caught on dash-can video, shows a vehicle driving past a deputy’s cruiser on...
OLDSMAR, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte man found guilty of abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old

A Port Charlotte man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby has been found guilty following a four-day trial. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Thursday. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Brooks was babysitting the child on February 20,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No hall pass? Gator removed from Fort Myers middle school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A seven-foot gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers Thursday. A school resource officer, who was a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor, who we’re pretty sure did not check in at the office first. The alligator was taken by...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Auto held hostage

Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
Longboat Observer

Bradenton 18-year-old spends summer finding homes for stray cats

Greenfield Plantation's Ava Biasini snapped into an incredulous look. Make that an annoyed, incredulous look. I had asked why an 18-year-old woman, about to head off to the University of Florida for her sophomore year — studying chemical engineering no less — would want to find homes for 23 stray cats during the summer.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.

