ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

By Kristin Burnell, Ryan Trowbridge, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Garcia
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
STURBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy