Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Chicopee man with court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 21-year-old Chicopee man, arrested last weekend for illegal dirt bike riding while he was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, is now behind bars while he awaits prosecution. Bail was set at $1,000 in District Court for Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz while he awaits prosecution on both the dirt-bike-related...
John Larder, Springfield man with over 100 past arraignments, out on $500 bail
A 51-year-old Springfield man with 104 arraignments was released from Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow after posting a $500 bail on Wednesday. Springfield police arrested John Larder on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Ice Cream with the Mayor’ returns to Chicopee (photos)
CHICOPEE — Siblings Brayden, Macie and Aubree Kalisch of Chicopee got a scoop on civic pride along with their bowls of ice cream as Mayor John Vieau chatted them up during “Ice Cream with the Mayor.”. Back after a hiatus during the pandemic, the event at the Chicopee...
westernmassnews.com
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
westernmassnews.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
Cookout with a Cop event in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department held its annual Cookout with a Cop. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served as the community had a chance to mingle with law enforcement.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Comments / 1