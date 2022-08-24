ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
