Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Why did Anne Heche buy a 'random' red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Rest In Peace Mom, I Love You’
Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche. Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
John Steiner dead aged 81 – Caligula actor who starred in 60s and 70s films killed in car crash
BRIT actor John Steiner has been killed in a car crash in the United States. The 81-year-old former Royal Shakespeare Company actor made his name playing villains, including in the film ‘Caligula’. Steiner had been living in La Quinta, California, and died at Desert Regional Medical Centre in...
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.
Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
