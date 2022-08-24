ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

nodawaynews.com

Clearmont sets tax rate

At the August 16 Clearmont City Council, the tax rate levy was set at $1 of assessed valuation. A public hearing was held before the meeting, with no citizens attending. There has been another request for a few more stop signs being put around town. Council will look at it further.
CLEARMONT, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville Chamber packs the event center for annual banquet

Nearly 100 business leaders and their staff attended the 2022 Maryville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, August 18 at the Mozingo Event Center with Dr. Tyler Tapps, interim board president as the emcee. The evening theme was, The Roaring Twenties with “flapper girls and dapper gentlemen.” Live music was provided by Tyler Forkerts.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Lloyd Hansen

Lloyd Dean Hansen, 79, Hopkins, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 12, 1943, in Guthrie Center, IA, to Louie and Bessie Brown Hansen. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood. He lived all his life in Nodaway County. On July 1, 1961, he...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Reva Kelley

Reva M. Jones Kelley, 98, Clearmont, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. She was born August 12, 1924, in Gravity, IA, to Ellsworth Earl and Edith Mabel Huss Jones. She graduated from high school in Gravity and had lived most all her life in the Clearmont area.
CLEARMONT, MO
KSNT News

Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’

ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
ATCHISON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Jailed on Multiple Outstanding Felony Warrants

A Maryville man was taken to jail Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants. Shortly after 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joshua W. Schroder on two outstanding felony warrants. One out of Nodaway County and the other from the Savannah Police Department, both were on original charges of...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting

Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
ATCHISON, KS
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

Police investigating unattended death on side of road

Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning. Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.
HIAWATHA, KS

