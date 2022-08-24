Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Clearmont sets tax rate
At the August 16 Clearmont City Council, the tax rate levy was set at $1 of assessed valuation. A public hearing was held before the meeting, with no citizens attending. There has been another request for a few more stop signs being put around town. Council will look at it further.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Chamber packs the event center for annual banquet
Nearly 100 business leaders and their staff attended the 2022 Maryville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, August 18 at the Mozingo Event Center with Dr. Tyler Tapps, interim board president as the emcee. The evening theme was, The Roaring Twenties with “flapper girls and dapper gentlemen.” Live music was provided by Tyler Forkerts.
kttn.com
Retirement of Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards could lead to dissolution of Gallatin Police Department
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the police department on August 22nd following Police Chief Mark Richards providing his official retirement letter. In a closed session, the board accepted the official date of his retirement as January 2nd. Richards reported his 23rd-anniversary date with Gallatin would have been January 28th.
nodawaynews.com
Lloyd Hansen
Lloyd Dean Hansen, 79, Hopkins, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 12, 1943, in Guthrie Center, IA, to Louie and Bessie Brown Hansen. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood. He lived all his life in Nodaway County. On July 1, 1961, he...
nodawaynews.com
Reva Kelley
Reva M. Jones Kelley, 98, Clearmont, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. She was born August 12, 1924, in Gravity, IA, to Ellsworth Earl and Edith Mabel Huss Jones. She graduated from high school in Gravity and had lived most all her life in the Clearmont area.
Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Jailed on Multiple Outstanding Felony Warrants
A Maryville man was taken to jail Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants. Shortly after 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joshua W. Schroder on two outstanding felony warrants. One out of Nodaway County and the other from the Savannah Police Department, both were on original charges of...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues more than 25 animals from inhumane conditions
LATHROP, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force conducted a rescue in Clinton County Thursday, saving more than 25 animals from inhumane conditions. Local police helped rescue nine dogs, five chickens, and 10 cats, five of which were kittens, from a private home in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
kq2.com
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff reports missing person found
UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett reports Klarissa Newman has been located and is fine. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person Wednesday afternoon. 38-year-old Klarissa J. Newman has been reported missing. She’s 5'10", 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Newman's family is...
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Police investigating unattended death on side of road
Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning. Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.
