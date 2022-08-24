ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia justifies 10-day mask rule as school year nears

Philadelphia public school students and staffers will have to mask up for the first 10 days of the school year as a “precaution” aimed at avoiding widespread COVID outbreaks, said Kendra McDow, the district’s medical officer.In a detailed justification of the district’s mask and other virus policies, McDow said the district decided on its course of action policy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for 10 days...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philly charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor

After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
NARVON, PA
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Ghost Gun Regulations Now in Effect, Pennsylvania Stands Ready to Stop Gun Violence

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect today. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home are now required to conduct background checks before selling or transferring those parts, which will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
