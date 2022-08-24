Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Package of guns mistakenly delivered to high school in Chester
A high school in Delaware County received an unexpected package: Instead of getting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, a FedEx driver dropped off a box of guns.
A man threatened victims in two Pa. carjackings with syringe
A man in Philadelphia was recently arrested for using a syringe in two Bristol carjackings. He told one of his victims he had AIDS while threatening one of his victims with the syringe, according to Bucks County prosecutors. Kevin O’Connell is charged with assault, robbery, theft, and terroristic threats following...
NBC Philadelphia
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
Woman pulls handgun in King of Prussia Mall food court; no charges filed
Police in Montgomery County say a woman pulled a handgun in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall. It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia justifies 10-day mask rule as school year nears
Philadelphia public school students and staffers will have to mask up for the first 10 days of the school year as a “precaution” aimed at avoiding widespread COVID outbreaks, said Kendra McDow, the district’s medical officer.In a detailed justification of the district’s mask and other virus policies, McDow said the district decided on its course of action policy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for 10 days...
Phillymag.com
Getting a Gun Permit in Philadelphia Might Be the Easiest Service the City Provides
The Philadelphia Police Department approved my application to carry a concealed firearm in less than a day. I had to provide references, but nobody contacted them. Easy peasy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Back in...
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
Major changes announced for 2 Philly charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
fox29.com
3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor
After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
A police lieutenant in Philly who got fired for sending bestiality video recently got reinstated
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
Police: Victim spots hidden bathroom camera after seeing warning on TikTok
Officers credit a woman, who they are calling courageous, for spotting the hidden camera disguised as a cellphone charging block.
billypenn.com
This Philly school teacher has classroom air conditioning for the first time in 16 years
After 16 years of making do with fans and buckets of ice water, Andrew Saltz finally has air conditioning in his classroom, the week before Philly public school students return to start the academic year. The critical new amenity exists thanks to almost three years of hard work and community...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Ghost Gun Regulations Now in Effect, Pennsylvania Stands Ready to Stop Gun Violence
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect today. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home are now required to conduct background checks before selling or transferring those parts, which will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
