Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad

By Ryan Menzie
 2 days ago

Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team

When you consider the rich history of the MLB and the Dodgers , it becomes very hard to narrow down the best teams of the franchise. Tim Kurkjian , who has been an MLB reporter for 40 years has credibility for the amount of teams he has watched growing up and believes this years team is playing as good as any LA team he has ever seen.

Kurkjian is right for feeling this way as the Dodgers currently hold the MLB's best record sitting at 84-37 and a +260 run differential. The Dodgers run differential is also reminiscent of the 1998 Yankees who finished with a run differential of +309, which the Dodger are on track to obliterate.

The Dodgers are on track to clinch the playoffs in the first week of September and are the highest scoring team in the NL. The all-time run differential is +411 by the 1939 Yankees, which Kurkjian admits the Dodgers aren't going to beat, but understands what the Dodgers have done so far has been remarkable (quotes via Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney ).

"They are so good right now. What they're doing now is remarkable. They are playing as well as any Dodgers team that I have ever seen and I've been covering baseball for over 4 decades."

The hype surrounding the Dodgers matches their level of play as they continue to steamroll into the postseason. There is a lot of hope from the team and fan base to see the Dodgers win it all, but if the Dodgers don't many will consider all the records and stats a waste of a season.

California Sports
