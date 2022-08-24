ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Arrington: Dyess' future still secure with new B-21, but time of transition needed

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington said the B-21 next-generation bomber still is bound for Dyess Air Force Base, but the advent of the new plane will require an as-yet undetermined transition period that will require making the current B-1 to remain as combat-ready as possible.

Six years ago, Arrington said Tuesday at the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, "we were fighting and competing to make sure that we were able to base the B-21."

"I would give most of the credit to Abilene and the leaders in this room from the Military Affairs Committee, and beyond, who did all the spadework," Arrington said, with members of MAC listening nearby.

Dyess channels $1 million daily into the local economy, Arrington said, meaning as the base is built out to accommodate the B-21, "we'll see potentially 2,000 and beyond additional personnel − airmen, maintainers and other support services."

Critical juncture

Right now, though, the plan to get the new planes to the base is at a critical juncture, he said, ushering in a "somewhat tenuous part in this handoff" between the B-1 and B-21.

Current B-1s have been "very stressed," he said, causing structural damage that often comes with too large of a price tag to fix. Some B-1s have been retired.

But capacity for air strike and deterrence still is needed, including globally, he said.

So it's important to maintain some B-1 stock and increase their lethality as powerful, adversarial threats such as Russia and China continue to evolve, Arrington said.

Seamless transition

Ideally, a seamless transition is what is desired, Arrington said, but so far, there is no exact date.

"So last congressional session and last (National Defense Authorization Act), we put a provision in there where we said no matter how many B-1 we retire along the way, we will have an assurance from the Air Force that it will have minimal to no ... employee impact on the base," Arrington said. "That's important because as soon as you ratchet down one, you're ramping up the other."

Infrastructure already is being built at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., to repurpose that base for the planned influx of new bombers, he said.

Similar actions will in time be undertaken at Dyess, Arrington said, with thousands of airmen and support crew needed.

"Before we get to 2030, you'll see this new plane flying," and if there is an order, those planes will "cascade through the few bases that will host the B-21," he said.

Development is on time, on budget and "where we can accelerate the process," Arrington said, though provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act to not remove any more than the 17 B-1s already retired are crucial, he said.

The House version of the NDAA contains a provision to protect against any more B-1 retirements, Arrington said, for the next three years.

If that doesn't happen, not all would be lost, he said, but "the assurances, the belt and suspenders to make sure that transition happens responsibly" would be removed, he said.

"So, we are working diligently with the Senate," Arrington said. "And we're also working with our community leaders in Abilene to help us work with our friends in the Senate."

Getting upgrades

For now, a balance must be found to assure is not "just throwing good money after bad in planes that have gone way beyond their lifecycle," he said.

Goals include expanded carriage capability and hypersonic weapons integration.

"Those commitments are there on the House side this year," Arrington said. "They passed House and Senate last year, and now we're waiting on the Senate. We got $10 million for the hypersonic integration."

That, in particular, is critical, he said, because China has been potentially outperforming the United States in hypersonic weapon system development and integration, while Russia also brags about its own systems.

Dyess' future

Stating he is a "fiscal hawk" as much as he supports defense, Arrington said he is not aware of any Base Realignment and Closure activities looming.

It's important, he said, to provide common defense without bankrupting the country, he said, though he blamed "mandatory programs and entitlement programs" generally as more of a financial threat than defense spending.

"I think that BRAC and other BRAC-like processes, including in the (Veterans Administration), which I have supported, has provided a good service to taxpayers and to our children with respect to making sure we don't add to the debt," he said, removing assets "irrelevant or unnecessary."

No community, should there ever be a BRAC on the table, has 100% immunity, Arrington said.

But he said he sees no threatening scenarios looming, stating the federal government, the Department of Defense and the Air Force have made an "extraordinary commitment" to the B-21, including where it will be based.

Similar support is in seen in Congress in both chambers, he said.

"I don't have any reason to believe that Dyess would not survive," Arrington said. "They would be probably put over into the high priority category, and in quick fashion."

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

