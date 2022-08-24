Ask Aunt Laura – How to use your Apple Watch to calculate the tip and divide the bill amongst friends (in seconds!)

Read full article on original website
Related
Ask Aunt Laura ~ Stay Hydrated: Learn to Make Your Own Electrolyte Drinks
You are drinking lots of water so you think you’re fine, but you are feeling lethargic and have headaches…classic signs of dehydration. Water isn’t always enough to keep you hydrated, and bottled electrolyte drinks can be expensive and contain additives. With three (sometimes four) simple ingredients you...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Already Claimed Her Next Victim — They Just Don’t Realize It Yet
We can see where this is going even if the character in question can’t. Few and far between are the Bold & Beautiful characters at whom Sheila hasn’t taken aim and/or shot. But her next victim isn’t as likely to be the victim of gunplay as he is his own stupidity.
Android Authority
How to change the Apple Watch to military time
Switch over to 24-hour time in a pinch. One overlooked nicety about smartwatches is their ability to switch between analog and digital time. This includes the Apple Watch. You can easily pick a more classic aesthetic depending on your style or preference. But what if you wanted the Apple Watch’s clock to display in the more practical military time? Well, that’s a possibility, too, and here’s how to do it.
Cult of Mac
Set yourself apart from the riffraff with this $15,000 Apple Watch case
Tired of slumming it with just a regular ol’ expensive Apple Watch? Well, you could dress it up a bit if you fork over $15,000 for an Apple Watch case smothered in more than 400 diamonds. I mean, you deserve a special treat now and again, don’t you? A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
How to edit fitness goals on your Apple Watch and iPhone
Apple makes a big deal out of closing your rings, but sometimes we all need a little help doing that. Whether you’re injured and need a rest day or want to challenge yourself, you can edit your fitness goals directly from your Apple Watch or iPhone. The three rings...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0