ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Martha Stewart Stuns In Selfie On Her 81st Birthday

Martha Stewart has been in the news for the past few years for her “thirst trap selfies.” In the photos, she gives a sexy pose meant to elicit a response. Of course, she had to post one on her 81st birthday! Martha celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and shared with fans how she celebrated the special day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Jamie Oliver
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Melting#Television#Happy Birthday#Auburn Hair
StyleCaster

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby 2 Years After Losing Their Son in a Stillborn Birth

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend, Christina Pérez

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay from the Food Network has possibly found the one! Bobby Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, have been posting about their relationship on social media for a long time. Fans have observed that this relationship has positively impacted Bobby as he looks much happier now. After his last four relationships, fans are eager to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez. So, we reveal details about her in this Christina Pérez wiki.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is being characteristically open about her pregnancy journey. In a new Instagram post, the model and TV star shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump, captioning it, "the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!"
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen To Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz

Things seem to be done-done between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose from Southern Charm. According to People, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor confirmed she is no longer with Shep. When she was asked if things are amicable Taylor responded that she’s not planning to foster any kind of relationship with Shep moving forward. “He wants to be, […] The post Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen To Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment

Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo

Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view.  “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday.  “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy