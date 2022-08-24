ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement

Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters

The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
The Bedford Citizen

Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
The Bedford Citizen

Emerald Ash Borer Cripples Bedford Ash Trees

The emerald ash borer has landed in Bedford and appears to be unpacking for a lengthy stay. Larvae of this exotic beetle, which has its own webpage, www.emeraldashborer.info, “feed on the trees’ tissue, cutting off the flow of water and sugars from the roots and lower sections of the tree up to the leaves, killing the tree from the top down,” said Nick Pouliot in an email. Pouliot, operations manager of the DPW Grounds Division, recently was appointed town tree warden.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: In Support of Ken Gordon

Today, I write in support of Ken Gordon for state representative for another term. I genuinely believe Ken has the capabilities and character to be a state representative for a second term. I first met Ken, during a League of Women Voters debate. Even though we had never met or...
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Grad Samantha Hope Galler will Dance at Jacob's Pillow as a Soloist with the Miami Ballet

Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).
The Bedford Citizen

Energy Committee Endorses Bikeway Extension Project

Almost three months before special town meeting, the town Energy and Sustainability Committee Thursday voted unanimously to approve a proposal on the warrant that if approved would clear the way for construction of the Minuteman Bikeway extension. The wording of the article won’t be final for weeks, pending approval by...
The Bedford Citizen

VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26

Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
The Bedford Citizen

Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks

Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: John Michael 'Jack' Foley

John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
The Bedford Citizen

Evidence of Drought Is Everywhere, But Regional Water Supply Unfazed

Bedford lawns are desiccated. Small streams are dry. Mulch is igniting. Loam is more like sand. Meanwhile, about 75 miles to the west, the Quabbin Reservoir, the water supply source for Bedford and 46 other cities and towns in metropolitan Boston, is less than seven percent off maximum capacity, which is 412 billion gallons.
The Bedford Citizen

"FOMO Begone!"

Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
