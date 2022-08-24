Read full article on original website
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters
The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging
~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
Webb Tilney Looks Forward to Role in Boston Production
Most of the time, Bedford resident H. Webb Tilney is a software engineer. But occasionally, you can find him acting on small area stages. “I tell people I like to work both sides of the brain,” he laughed. Tilney has a lead role in the upcoming Moonbox Productions...
Emerald Ash Borer Cripples Bedford Ash Trees
The emerald ash borer has landed in Bedford and appears to be unpacking for a lengthy stay. Larvae of this exotic beetle, which has its own webpage, www.emeraldashborer.info, “feed on the trees’ tissue, cutting off the flow of water and sugars from the roots and lower sections of the tree up to the leaves, killing the tree from the top down,” said Nick Pouliot in an email. Pouliot, operations manager of the DPW Grounds Division, recently was appointed town tree warden.
Letter to the Editor: In Support of Ken Gordon
Today, I write in support of Ken Gordon for state representative for another term. I genuinely believe Ken has the capabilities and character to be a state representative for a second term. I first met Ken, during a League of Women Voters debate. Even though we had never met or...
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
VA Bedford Continues its Mission as Latest Replacement Plan is Indefinitely Delayed
Plans to replace the Bedford VA Healthcare System’s sprawling hospital complex on Springs Road have been thwarted by a group of U.S. Senators that opposes the agency’s recommendations on a national level. The proposal, said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, “would put veterans in both rural and...
Asian Spotted Lantern Fly – Have you heard about it? What’s Bedford Thinking?
We are under attack! The Spotted Lantern Fly, which is native to parts of southeast Asia, is here in Massachusetts. It was first spotted in the U.S. in 2014, in Berks County, PA. Little was known about its potential impact at the time. Unlike in its native region, there are...
Curator’s Exhibit features Work by the Bedford Library’s Art Steering Committee
The three Bedford artists who comprise the Bedford Free Public Library’s Art Steering Committee have created an exhibit of their own work, the semi-annual Curator’s Show, on view through September 7. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular library hours. Each of the curators has...
BHS Grad Samantha Hope Galler will Dance at Jacob’s Pillow as a Soloist with the Miami Ballet
Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).
Energy Committee Endorses Bikeway Extension Project
Almost three months before special town meeting, the town Energy and Sustainability Committee Thursday voted unanimously to approve a proposal on the warrant that if approved would clear the way for construction of the Minuteman Bikeway extension. The wording of the article won’t be final for weeks, pending approval by...
VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26
Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks
Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
An Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley
John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
Evidence of Drought Is Everywhere, But Regional Water Supply Unfazed
Bedford lawns are desiccated. Small streams are dry. Mulch is igniting. Loam is more like sand. Meanwhile, about 75 miles to the west, the Quabbin Reservoir, the water supply source for Bedford and 46 other cities and towns in metropolitan Boston, is less than seven percent off maximum capacity, which is 412 billion gallons.
Bedford Rotarians Propose a Natural Pollinator Preservation Garden at Veterans Memorial Park
The Rotary Club of Bedford hopes to install a 400-square-foot natural pollination preservation garden behind the west end of Veterans Memorial Park to restore habitat for wild bees and native plants. The Conservation Commission Wednesday will determine whether the project has applicability under state wetlands protection regulations, and if so...
Proposed Bikeway Extension Tops Select Board Goals for Current Year
The Select Board prioritized its fiscal 2023 projects and programs Monday in five categories, with resurrection of the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway emerging as the overall highest goal. The goals are “chiefly useful as a framework for staff to know how to direct their energy and resources,” explained...
Conservation Commission Clears Rotary Club’s Pollinator Patch Plan
The Conservation Commission Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the Rotary Club of Bedford for creation of a 400-square-foot pollinator preservation garden behind Veterans Memorial Park. The site is at the northwest extremity of Page Field, within the buffer zone of the wetlands replication area known as Page Pond. Paula Gilarde,...
