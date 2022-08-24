ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Steady flow of voters cast ballots in Elmira

By De'Jah Gross
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the polls began to close voters are still heading to cast their ballots.

Today marks the beginning of the New York States primary and special elections. At the New Beginnings Church, the turnout was steady around noon and started to pick up as they reach their peak time around 6:00 P.M.

New York is not a closed-primary state, voters who are registered members for their respective parties and independents can participate.

Voters must bring a valid photo ID with signature to vote on Election Day.

Polls will close in New York at 9:00 p.m.

