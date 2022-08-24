Read full article on original website
Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020
(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Appleton Police officers & suspect identified in shooting incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All parties involved in the Appleton shooting incident on August 12 have been identified by the Department of Justice. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of those involved in a shooting on August 12. Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths faces drug charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man suspected of providing the drugs that led to two deaths outside a motel last weekend was charged with two drug offenses Wednesday. Gregory Clowers, 58, is charged with one count of delivering 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl and one count of manufacturing or delivering 5 to 15 grams of cocaine. The fentanyl charge carries up to 25 years in prison, while the cocaine charge carries up to 15 years upon conviction.
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Drone Team assists in ‘endangering safety’ investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has benefitted from drone technology since its ‘Drone Team’ program went live on July 13. Deputies say that the use of drones has assisted in eight different incidents since going live, including most recently an ‘endangering safety with a firearm investigation.’
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
Green Bay student says he’s grateful for loan debt relief announcement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Breeze Christian of Neenah is entering his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay. While he is looking for a post-graduation job, Breeze says he is grateful for the head start President Biden provided him with, which will make the job search a little easier.
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot. Two other people in medical...
Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend
