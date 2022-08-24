ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020

(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Appleton Police officers & suspect identified in shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All parties involved in the Appleton shooting incident on August 12 have been identified by the Department of Justice. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of those involved in a shooting on August 12. Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths faces drug charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man suspected of providing the drugs that led to two deaths outside a motel last weekend was charged with two drug offenses Wednesday. Gregory Clowers, 58, is charged with one count of delivering 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl and one count of manufacturing or delivering 5 to 15 grams of cocaine. The fentanyl charge carries up to 25 years in prison, while the cocaine charge carries up to 15 years upon conviction.
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There

Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks

Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend

Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as interim president. Wisconsin went from 1,100 crisis calls a month to 4,500 when the 988 national lifeline began. Updated: 5 hours ago. Five people were in the car when...
