El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Exclusive Offer from WeShoot!
Exclusive Offer! Purchase a new annual WeShoot membership, and get a month FREE, + this FREE custom pistol bag (a $24.99 value!). Valid until September 30, 2022, while supplies last. WeShoot is located at 1955 Swarthmore Avenue, Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TEHILLIM: Tefillos in Lakewood for the Stamford Rosh Yeshiva
There will be a Tehillim gathering in Lakewood at 10:00 PM this evening for the Stamform Rosh Yeshiva, who is in serious condition. Tehillim will take place at the Chabura Rooms at the Beren building over the BMG Dining room.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Local Resident Finds Worms in Kirkland Grapefruit Cup
A Lakewood resident sent us the attached picture, showing a worm in a Kirkland grapefruit cup. The consumer tells TLS his wife found a worm in a cup several days ago, so he was on the lookout. Today, he says he opened a cup and found this worm. The consumer...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department’s Female Officers Take Part in Inspiring Garden Event
On Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department Female Officers experienced an amazing community-inspired garden event coordinated by D/Sgt. Jeannette Shimonovich, “Boho Seminar Sisters-In-Blue ” at COMMON GROUNDS, Community Garden. This event was sponsored by The Kosher Cookie Corner, who provided delicious fresh salads, Signature Iced Coffee and fresh pastries. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today: Lakewood School District Food Box Distribution
Food Box distribution will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the following two locations:. Meal boxes include one breakfast and one lunch for 7 days for each eligible child, for a total of 14 meals per week. Eligibility: Children from 0-18...
This New Jersey Cornhole Facility Will Allow You To Have Fun All Year Round
One of the great joys of summer is yard games. There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts. Of course, some yard games rank higher than others. I'm talking about corn hole. Cornhole...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Seen in Lakewood
Lakewood residents unhappy about speeding on their block, decided to do something about it…. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
ocscanner.news
OCEAN (MONMOUTH COUNTY): MIKE’S CRUMB CAKES – BIG DISCOUNTS IN THE OCEAN STORE
If you never tried a crumb cake from Mike’s you have no idea what you’ve been missing. The variety of flavors are endless, the crumb topping is thicker than the cake itself and they even offer gluten free. Sadly I read the following announcement on the closing of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Esther Rochel Halberstam A”H of Lakewood [Levaya Live Stream]
It is with regret we inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Esther Rochel Halberstam A”H who was Niftar this evening following a lengthy illness. The Nifteres is the wife of Yb”l Reb Yitzchok, a Mispallel of Kol Aryeh, and daughter of Hagaon Rav Avrohom Sterbuch, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Bobov London. She was in her forties.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Toms River Opens Kosher Pantry
Encompass Health Rehabilitation recently worked with Bikur Cholim to open a kosher pantry at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital located in Toms River, across the street from Community Medical Center. “We just wanted to spread the amazing news to the Lakewood community that patients who keep kosher now have a private...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: What are YOU doing with your children during this between camp and school week?
Dear readers, I don’t know about you, but on our neighborhood chat, all us mothers are talking about the last few days is the between camp and school week (or weeks). Many of us are working mothers, and needing to entertain kids all day isn’t always an option.
New Jersey’s Most Frightful Halloween Attractions Are Set to Open in Ocean County
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Chaya Zweiback A”H
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Chaya Zweiback A”H. Mrs. Zweiback A”H is the wife of Rabbi Shlomo Zweiback, longtime Rebbe at Yeshiva Zichron Meir in Mountaindale. She was 74. Her children are:. Rabbi Tzvi Meir Zweiback. Rabbi Avi Zweiback Z”l. Mrs. Goldy...
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
Dog survives bear attack in New Jersey backyard while family was away on vacation
A family is very grateful that their dog wasn't seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear protecting her cubs in their own backyard.
nj1015.com
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
