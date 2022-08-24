As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...

