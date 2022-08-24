Read full article on original website
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Sets Record Straight on Photo With Mariska Hargitay
In 1999 Law & Order: SVU hit the TV airwaves and it instantly became a fan favorite, bringing us some unforgettable characters. And, with this, one of TV’s most iconic partnerships with SVU detectives, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. However, this partnership dissipated after...
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Split Following Bledel’s Surprise Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser filed for divorce in Putnam County, NY.
Horatio Sanz accuser: Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, Tracy Morgan enabled assault
A woman accusing Horatio Sanz of sexually assaulting her when she was a teen now claims Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and NBC all “enabled” the comedian’s alleged misconduct. According to an amended complaint filed in New York on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six, the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, was only 16 when she began attending parties and drinking alcohol in front of “SNL” stars and executives. “NBC, Sanz, Michaels, Fallon and Morgan enabled each other’s crime of unlawfullydealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child,” the accuser claims in...
Popculture
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper
Watch: Christina Ricci EMBARRASSED by Her Performance in Casper. Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film. As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat,...
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Repeatedly Meet Cute in Time Travel Rom-Com — Get Peacock Release Date
As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
‘Saturday Night Live”s Original Cast: Where Are They Now?
A lot has changed since Saturday Night Live’s first episode aired on Oct. 11, 1975. For one thing, the show was then called NBC’s Saturday Night since sports broadcaster Howard Cosell, of all people, had snapped up producer Lorne Michaels’ first choice of name for his mercifully short-lived comedy-variety show on ABC, Howard Cosell’s Saturday Night Live. And, looking over the overstuffed rosters of cast members and featured players in recent seasons, it’s startling to think that this groundbreaking, culturally defining 90-minute sketch show was initially performed by only seven people.
‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit
Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win
Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Paul Rudd Officially Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 After Season 2 Cameo
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]. The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season. According to Variety, Hulu...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Includes So Many Celeb Cameos: Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Sting and More
Spoilers ahead! As fans sat down to watch the first three episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — which premiered on August 31, 2021 — many were surprised to see several famous faces pop up for a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has already seen several big […]
This Week In Trivia: Billboard Hot 100, Shazam, & Disney
Between Bells recaps the biggest stories of the week, hosts Baker Machado and Azia Celestino learn a thing or two at the same time. It's This Week In Trivia!
Muse's Matt Bellamy: 'I felt that we could do no wrong. Obviously, we could'
Muse's new album, 'Will of the People,' marks a return to the guitar-heavy sound that made them festival headliners: 'We've gone back to our safe space.'
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville Play Former Sitcom Stars in Hulu Series
Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer play former sitcom stars reunited decades later for a reboot in “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan’s upcoming comedy series, premiering Sept. 20 on Hulu. Aptly titled “Reboot,” the show is produced by 20th Television for Hulu. Details were announced Thursday at the TCA Summer Press Tour. Poking fun at the TV industry’s growing inclination to reboot hit shows from the past, the series centers on an early 2000s family sitcom that is rebooted by Hulu, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Key stars as Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom “Step...
National Dog Day: Celebrities and their four-legged friends
It’s National Dog Day! To celebrate our four-legged furry friends, we have a gallery of some celebrity pooches. Like they always say, there’s nothing more loyal than a dog, and these stars know it firsthand. MORE: Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered...
PETS・
Kenan Thompson May Bring Fan-Favorite ‘SNL’ Characters To Emmys
The 2022 Emmys are rapidly approaching, and Kenan Thompson, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, is eager to host TV’s most famous night. A few of his beloved characters from the NBC sketch show might take the stage on September 12th, as the All That! alum recently divulged. “I love doing a character,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I’m down to do it.”
Hulu's Reboot: Keegan-Michael Key Is a Serious Thespian in First Trailer
No one takes acting more seriously than Keegan-Michael Key in the first trailer for Hulu’s satirical comedy Reboot, debuting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centers on Hulu rebooting an early-aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. Key stars as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the fictitious family sitcom Step Right Up for ruining his career. Meanwhile, Judy Greer plays...
