Palmdale, CA

Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert

Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
5-building Torrance business center sells for $21 million

At the office site, four of the five buildings span 24,000 square feet, with 14,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 10,000 square feet of second-story perimeter offices around an open-air atrium. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
TORRANCE, CA

