North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man was arrested in North Hollywood Tuesday for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries. Los Angeles police say the child was taken to a hospital March 22 and underwent emergency surgery due to the...
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is begging for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles. According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week...
Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro
A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
Oxnard man could face 20 years in prison for smuggling over 1,700 reptiles into the US
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — José Perez, 30, from Oxnard pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court for smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S., including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothes. He’s accused of shipping the animals to his family’s Ventura County home and reselling them...
Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard. “I just said ‘Hey, who are you?'” the homeowner said. “Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said ‘I live here.'”
California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert
Longtime California musician and his wife were found dead on a desert dirt road in the middle of the Mojave Desert. The bodies of Larry and Betty Petree were discovered Sunday afternoon east of California City, according to KGET. Larry Petree’s body was in the driver’s seat while Betty was found outside the couple’s car, leaning against the rear tire.
How Vanessa Bryant won a stunning legal victory involving gruesome Kobe crash photos
In February 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. The revelation triggered a major scandal at the Sheriff’s Department that culminated Wednesday, when a jury ordered Los Angeles County...
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) — Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County Wednesday washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway and caused major traffic concerns. Caltrans tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. that the 10 Freeway in the Desert Center area was shut down in both directions due to flooding and an overturned big rig.
5-building Torrance business center sells for $21 million
At the office site, four of the five buildings span 24,000 square feet, with 14,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 10,000 square feet of second-story perimeter offices around an open-air atrium. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
