Douglas County, OR

kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect

ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

Man, boy missing from Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass police in search of two storage unit burglars

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Saturday, August 13, two people burglarized multiple storage units on Union Avenue in Grants Pass. During the early morning hours, the two burglars were caught on surveillance cameras, but the Grants Pass Police Department needs the community's assistance in identifying the two suspects. If...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Mayor Jessica Engelke seeks re-election in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke is vying for a return to her position come fall. Engelke kicks off her 2022 mayoral campaign today with a private re-election fundraiser. "We've established the Main Street program downtown North Bend, so you're already seeing the effects of what's...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL

Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
UMPQUA, OR

