ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election

The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Cory Mills named Florida U.S. House District 7 GOP Primary winner

Cory Mills, a defense contractor and Army veteran, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, is vacating. The district was redrawn to include more Republican areas of Orange and Volusia counties. It had a slight Democrat lean under Murphy, but now tilts slightly Republican.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Calvin Wimbish wins Florida U.S. House District 10 GOP primary

Tuesday, the winner of this race was declared to be Calvin Wimbish. Six Republicans were vying to take over the district from Demings. Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish. American Army Green Beret, NJROTC instructor and conservative activist are some of the ways...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
City
Maitland, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination

Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

All Results: Florida August Primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Watch WESH 2 Election Night Special. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Murphy
WESH

Florida finance expert discusses next steps for student loan borrowers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's estimated President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could benefit roughly 43 million Americans with outstanding college debt. The president's plan will wipe away up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers who earn under $125,000 and up to $20,000 in debt for pell grant recipients.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Rights#Ne The Green#Abortion Issues#Campaign Finance#Democratic Primary#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Mental Health#Republican
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

SeaWorld releases Florida manatee found in distress from rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WESH

Florida missing child alert resolved for teenage girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a teenage girl Wednesday. The 15-year-old was last seen near Avon Road in Springfield. The alert has been resolved Wednesday night as she was found safely, according to FDLE.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy