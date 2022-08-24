ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Gives Candidates Higher Numbers in Election

With the exception of two races, Washington County voters gave higher numbers to candidates on their ballot than were given state-wide. In the State Treasurer’s race, Todd Russ pulled out 58% of the vote state-wide and 61% in the county. Russ’ totals statewide were 137,551 votes with 3,497 coming from Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
TULSA, OK
oknursingtimes.com

CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

