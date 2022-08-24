Read full article on original website
New Tulsa city councilor talks plans for District 4
At least one new face will join Tulsa’s city council after Tuesday’s election. Laura Bellis will represent District 4 after securing 51% of the vote.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma education board declines re-hearing Tulsa and Mustang accreditation status
On Thursday, Oklahoma’s State Board of Education voted down an appeal request by Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools to make their cases as to why they shouldn’t be accredited with warning. Community and school leaders had begged the state to reverse its decision. But ultimately, members appointed by...
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
Cherokee Nation’s Catoosa Tag Office opens in new location
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s new Catoosa Tag Office has opened. The office was in the JW Sam School while the new facility was built. The office was previously in the Tulsa Welcome Center until the Governor’s Office decided to reclaim the facility. The new Catoosa...
publicradiotulsa.org
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces $10M grant to reconnect west Tulsa neighborhoods
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Oklahoma on Tuesday to highlight a $10 million federal grant awarded for a major infrastructure project in west Tulsa. The project will reconstruct the area of West 51st Street to reconnect neighborhoods cut off after the construction of U.S. 75. Secretary Buttigieg...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters is elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter hosts adoption events, waives adoption fees
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is hosting a series of adopting events, according to the City of Tulsa. Tulsa Animal Welfare has a goal of 300 adoptions before September 10. To help reach that goal, all adoption fees on dogs and cats will be waived until September 10.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Gives Candidates Higher Numbers in Election
With the exception of two races, Washington County voters gave higher numbers to candidates on their ballot than were given state-wide. In the State Treasurer’s race, Todd Russ pulled out 58% of the vote state-wide and 61% in the county. Russ’ totals statewide were 137,551 votes with 3,497 coming from Washington County.
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
pryorinfopub.com
City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
Diocese of Tulsa announces vigil, prayers for death row inmate ahead of execution
TULSA, Okla. — After spending 25 years on death row, James Coddington’s execution date has arrived. Coddington was convicted of beating Albert Hale to death with a hammer in 1997. Prosecutors said Hale refused to give Coddington money for drugs. Over the past two decades, Coddington has exhausted...
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
News On 6
Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
