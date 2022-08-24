Read full article on original website
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison
Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
realitytitbit.com
Bravo: Hannah Ferrier reveals she has dropped 25lb and hit 'goal weight'
Bravo star Hannah Ferrier has revealed she has reached her goal after dropping an impressive 25lb (11kg) during her weight-loss journey. The Below Deck and Love Boat Australia star has had a hectic few months looking after her baby, getting married and travelling, but has still managed to reach her weight-loss goal after working with a fitness coach. Reality Titbit has the story.
‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Shep’s ‘F–king Idiot’ Diss Leaves Taylor in Tears, Craig and Austen ‘Battle’ Over Loyalty
Drama in the south. The Southern Charm cast’s getaway was anything but relaxing after multiple stars feuded and Shep Rose left Taylor Ann Green in tears. During the Thursday, August 25, episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, called his then-girlfriend, 27, a “f—king idiot” after she smashed his egg during a playful game. The […]
bravotv.com
Olivia Flowers Has Some Feelings About the Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller Situation
In a first look at the August 25 episode of Southern Charm, tensions are rising in the group’s dynamics and relationships. Just when you thought Austen Kroll’s love life couldn’t get any more complicated, well, think again. In a first look at the upcoming August 25 episode of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers shares exactly how she feels about Austen’s hangout with Summer House’s Ciara Miller during Season 8.
Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Stew-less Not Toothless
So…Turns out it’s totally OK if you let a motor yacht hit a concrete dolphin in Captain Sandy Yawn‘s world. As long as you have the word “provisional” in front of your job title. Just like Raygan Tyler before him, Storm Smith manages to further destroy the captain’s spotless record of never having hit anything […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Stew-less Not Toothless appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Southern Charm’: Whitney Sudler-Smith Just Got Fired as Patricia Altschul’s Butler – Meet Randy
Patricia Altschul from 'Southern Charm' finally has a temporary butler, relieving son, Whitney Sudler-Smith of butler duties.
‘The Little Couple’ Star Jen Arnold’s Daughter Zoey ‘Promises’ They’ll ‘Come Back’ for Another Season
The Little Couple star Jen Arnold‘s daughter Zoey joined her for Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 10, and said “I promise” to return on the show for another season, although her mom quickly had to clarify her remarks. While Jen, 48, was trying to share an “update”...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
‘Virgin River’: Inside the Season 5 Fall out Between Jack and Charmaine
After the shocking season finale, 'Virgin River' Season 5 will deal with the fallout between Jack and Charmaine now that her secret is out.
Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage
Anne Burrell's husband Stuart Claxton changed the chef's opinion on marriage after the two met.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
realitytitbit.com
Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland
Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
‘Southern Charm’ Fans React to Whitney and Naomie Hookup: “Fake Storyline”
Southern Charm fans were thrown for a loop during Thursday night’s (Aug. 18) episode when Naomie Olindo confessed to hooking up with co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith. And viewers voiced their outrage on social media, calling the storyline “fake” and “desperate.”. The morning after the wedding of Patricia...
People
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
Joanna Gaines has some sweet company joining her in the kitchen. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a heartwarming video Sunday of her enjoying quality time cooking with son Crew, 4. The video shows the little boy reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes of the sauce.
Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Left “In Tears All Night” After ‘RHOBH’ Trolls Attacked Her Children
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are begging fans to be civil when it comes to their families after Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna‘s children were targeted with nasty messages. The reality stars — who are feuding in the current season of RHOBH — put their differences aside and each spoke out on social media against trolls bullying their kids.
thebrag.com
A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’
Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
ETOnline.com
'Big Brother' Alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly Face Off on 'Snake in the Grass'
Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly face a new set of trust issues on Monday night's episode of Snake in the Grass, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek!. When the contestants' group fails to complete their scavenger hunt-like challenge, Pierzina suggests that Reilly may be the "snake" contributing to their downfall. Snake in the Grass follows a group of strangers dropped into the wild and left to figure out who in their party is the saboteur designated to undermine them.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reacts To Creating Her ‘Own Path’ With Husband Jeremy Ahead of Move to Farm
A different route. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to share a life update as she and husband Jeremy Roloff prepare to move their family into their new farmhouse. “Cheers to the long road ahead,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself and husband...
People
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
