"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO