Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Bravo: Hannah Ferrier reveals she has dropped 25lb and hit 'goal weight'

Bravo star Hannah Ferrier has revealed she has reached her goal after dropping an impressive 25lb (11kg) during her weight-loss journey. The Below Deck and Love Boat Australia star has had a hectic few months looking after her baby, getting married and travelling, but has still managed to reach her weight-loss goal after working with a fitness coach. Reality Titbit has the story.
FITNESS
Us Weekly

‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Shep’s ‘F–king Idiot’ Diss Leaves Taylor in Tears, Craig and Austen ‘Battle’ Over Loyalty

Drama in the south. The Southern Charm cast’s getaway was anything but relaxing after multiple stars feuded and Shep Rose left Taylor Ann Green in tears. During the Thursday, August 25, episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, called his then-girlfriend, 27, a “f—king idiot” after she smashed his egg during a playful game. The […]
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Olivia Flowers Has Some Feelings About the Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller Situation

In a first look at the August 25 episode of Southern Charm, tensions are rising in the group’s dynamics and relationships. Just when you thought Austen Kroll’s love life couldn’t get any more complicated, well, think again. In a first look at the upcoming August 25 episode of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers shares exactly how she feels about Austen’s hangout with Summer House’s Ciara Miller during Season 8.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Stew-less Not Toothless

So…Turns out it’s totally OK if you let a motor yacht hit a concrete dolphin in Captain Sandy Yawn‘s world. As long as you have the word “provisional” in front of your job title. Just like Raygan Tyler before him, Storm Smith manages to further destroy the captain’s spotless record of never having hit anything […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Stew-less Not Toothless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
The List

Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career

"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
MALIBU, CA
Decider.com

Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Left “In Tears All Night” After ‘RHOBH’ Trolls Attacked Her Children

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are begging fans to be civil when it comes to their families after Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna‘s children were targeted with nasty messages. The reality stars — who are feuding in the current season of RHOBH — put their differences aside and each spoke out on social media against trolls bullying their kids.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’

Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Big Brother' Alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly Face Off on 'Snake in the Grass'

Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly face a new set of trust issues on Monday night's episode of Snake in the Grass, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek!. When the contestants' group fails to complete their scavenger hunt-like challenge, Pierzina suggests that Reilly may be the "snake" contributing to their downfall. Snake in the Grass follows a group of strangers dropped into the wild and left to figure out who in their party is the saboteur designated to undermine them.
TV SHOWS

